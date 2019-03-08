Exmouth Town thirds well beaten by title-chasing Dawlish United

Exmouth Town thirds were beaten 11-2 when they travelled to face Macron League Division Eight title-chasing Dawlish United Reserves.

Town travelled to South Devon missing a number of regulars and were further hamstrung by the fact that several of their players were carrying knocks!

Despite the problems getting an 11 together, Town made a confident start and took a fifth minute lead though midfielder Mat Peligry.

Indeed, Town ought to have then doubled their advantage, but striker Leigh Collett steered the ball wide with the net gaping!

Dawlish hit back and scored two quick-fire goals to take the lead. Shipping two goals in quick succession clearly dented the Town confidence and they fell 3-1 down to a header from a corner. The home side then scored three more before the break to take a 6-1 lead into the interval.

Town began the second half well and defended resolutely for the first 20 minutes before a mix-up was punished by a seventh home goal.

Town did get a second of their own and it came with a smart finish by Merik Yilmaz after some good approach play by midfielder Liam Gallagher.

Fatigue and injury then set in as the home side added four more goals to end emphatic winners.