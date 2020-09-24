Exmouth Town thirds well beaten by Lympstone Reserves

Archant

Exmouth Town thirds went down to a 9-0 defeat when they entertained Lympstone Reserves in the first game of a new Joma Devon & Exeter League season.

The Town hopes were hit by a third minute injury to captain Max Reader that saw him helped off the pitch and when it became clear he could not continue, he was replaced by Callum Meldrum.

Town gave as good as they got until the half hour mark when a shot that Town glovesman Archie Clements had covered, took a wicket deflection off Michael Hunter.

Almost immediately Callum Meldrum was denied an equaliser by a goal-line clearance.

Two goals in the final four minutes of the first half consigned own to a 3-0 interval deficit.

After the break a strong Lympstone side added six more goals.

Town did create scoring opportunities of their own, but were unable to take any.

Town fielded seven players making their first starts; goalkeeper Archie Clements and out-field players Callum Retter-Stone, Nathan Foster, Michael Hunter, Callum Meldrum, Cory Taylor and Jordan Thompson, all pulled the Town shirt on for the first time.