Exmouth Town thirds suffer more injury woes in defeat to high-flying Broadclyst

Exmouth Town third team Man of the Match from the meeting with Broadclyst Mathieu Peligry (centre) with Town thirds captain Leigh Dumbrech and club chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town thirds were beaten 10-1 when they entertained a Broadclyst side that pitched up for the game having already won six times on away grounds so far this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Making the Town task all the more difficult was the fact that injury and illness had shorn their side of key players.

Despite the missing 'regulars' Town made a bright start and did well in their early attempts to deal with the fleet-footed Broadclyst forward line.

Indeed, it needed a 'fortuitous' penalty for the visitors to break the deadlock; the spot kick awarded for what most on-lookers felt was a 'well-timed' tackle!

A header at the far post doubled the Broadclyst lead and two further goals gave them a 4-0 half-time advantage.

Injury woe struck Town again and, for the second half, they were forced into a brace of changes, and reverted to their more usual 4/4/2 formation.

It paid initial dividends as they put the Broadclyst goal under pressure, but that left them open to the slick counter-attacking play that the opposition are clearly capable of with their fast paced strikers and, from one such move, Town fell further behind.

They did get a goal back with striker Rob Chidgey scoring from the penalty spot. However, goalkeeper Ben Vine had to leave the game with a knee injury which led to team captain Lee Drumbreak taking on the glovesman duties with 16 year-old Brad Worthington also called into action to take over from the injured right back Mark Upcott.

Drumbreck pulled off one outstanding save pushing the ball the bar when it looked like a certain goal, but the high flying visiting side ended up with double figures on the day. In terms of positives for Town, young Worthington impressed on debut and midfielder Mat Peligry was awarded the Town Man of the Match honour for his terrific shift in the engine room.

On Saturday (January 11) the Town thirds are again in home action when they take on Dawlish Thirds (2.15pm).