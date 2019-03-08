Exmouth Town thirds stay top after win over Westexe Rangers

Jordan Horne receives the Exmouth Town third team Man of the Match award after the teams 4-2 win over Westexe Park Rangers Reserves. Picture: ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town third made it four Macron League Division Eight wins in a row as they defeated Westexe Park Rangers Reserves 4-2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He opening exchanges were of a scrappy nature, but the deadlock was broken when Town striker Rob Chidgey pounced to tuck the ball beyond the out-rushing goalkeeper.

The glovesman jarred his leg picking up an injury which necessitated a trip to hospital and, after a 40 minute delay, the game resumed and shortly before a belated half-time break, Westexe levelled.

Early in the second half Mat Peligry replaced Harry David at the heart of the Town midfield and this paid instant dividends as Peligry linked well with Dylan Lascelles and Rob Chidgey prior to Leigh Collett restring the Town lead. New signing Max Reader was then introduced for winger Harry Dunn and the switch

enabled skipper Lewis Davies to take up his normal position out wide with Reader deployed to 'beef up' the midfield. Indeed, two minutes after coming on Reader showed good strength to win a ball that was played to Lewis and, when he delivered a telling pass into the area, Collett blasted it wide of the mark!

With 15 minutes remaining Town worked a slick counter-attack that ended with Reader marking his first Town appearance with a goal and minutes later Collett scored his second. Eight minutes from time Westexe bagged a second, punishing a rare mistake by goalkeeper Nick Sear. However Town, for whom the back four of Wayne Boddy, Lee Dumbreck, Jordan Horne and Mat Bolt impressed all game, deserved to claim the points. Jordan Horne was named the Town Man of the Match. On Saturday (September 21) Town thirds are away to Dawlish thirds.