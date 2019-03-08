Exmouth Town thirds see winning start to new term ended

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

A much changed Exmouth Town third team saw their wining start to the Macron League Division Eight campaign ended when they were beaten 10-2 by a strong Kenn Valley United side.

Things started well Town and they took the lead when centre back Jordan Horne headed home from a 10th minute corner.

End-to-end football followed, but it was Town who scored the game's second goal with Kev Pitt, returning to action after several weeks out injured, netting six minutes before the break. A minute before the break the home side halved the deficit and so Town trooped off at half-time leading 2-1.

Five minutes into the second half Ken Valley, who had a significant difference in height to the Town team, drew level and they were quickly ahead, albeit with the aid of a wicked deflection.

A penalty was then award to the hosts, much to the consternation of the Town dugout who wondered just where the 'foul' had been committed, and, with the penalty tucked away and, sporting a two-goal lead, the home side took charge.

Town continued to battle away, but there were some tired legs as the game wore on and the home side took full advantage. Centre back Lee Drumbreck had the best of a number of second half chance for Town, but rifled the ball over the target.

This coming Saturday (October 12) Town thirds are in Devon Intermediate Cup action with a visit to Tavyside, Mary Tavy.