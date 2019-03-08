Advanced search

Exmouth Town thirds see winning start to new term ended

PUBLISHED: 19:04 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:04 09 October 2019

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Archant

A much changed Exmouth Town third team saw their wining start to the Macron League Division Eight campaign ended when they were beaten 10-2 by a strong Kenn Valley United side.

Things started well Town and they took the lead when centre back Jordan Horne headed home from a 10th minute corner.

End-to-end football followed, but it was Town who scored the game's second goal with Kev Pitt, returning to action after several weeks out injured, netting six minutes before the break. A minute before the break the home side halved the deficit and so Town trooped off at half-time leading 2-1.

Five minutes into the second half Ken Valley, who had a significant difference in height to the Town team, drew level and they were quickly ahead, albeit with the aid of a wicked deflection.

A penalty was then award to the hosts, much to the consternation of the Town dugout who wondered just where the 'foul' had been committed, and, with the penalty tucked away and, sporting a two-goal lead, the home side took charge.

Town continued to battle away, but there were some tired legs as the game wore on and the home side took full advantage. Centre back Lee Drumbreck had the best of a number of second half chance for Town, but rifled the ball over the target.

This coming Saturday (October 12) Town thirds are in Devon Intermediate Cup action with a visit to Tavyside, Mary Tavy.

Most Read

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Town looks forward to return of its carnival parade

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Most Read

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Town looks forward to return of its carnival parade

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe ladies RFC: “Come and join us”

The poster that advertises Withycombe ladies rugby. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth Town thirds see winning start to new term ended

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

East Budleigh Reserves held at home by Lapford

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Williams scores six tries as Withy ladies trounce Teignmouth

Rugby ball.

Budleigh’s indoor bowlers launch new term with win at Isca

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists