Exmouth Town thirds pay heavy price for missing chances against table-topping side
PUBLISHED: 11:07 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 18 December 2019
Archant
Exmouth Town thirds suffered a 6-1 defeat when they entertained Macron League Division Eight table-topping Kenn Valley United.
Town made a terrific start and took the a third minute lead when lone striker Rob Chidgey latched onto a defence-splitting pass before rifling it beyond the advancing Kenn goalkeeper.
There followed a period of Town dominance and they could, perhaps should have doubled their lead when Chidgey fired narrowly wide of the mark.
Things changed for Town on the half hour when a 'coming together' between the Kenn striker and Town centre back Jordan Horne was adjudged by the referee to be a foul and he duly awarded the table toppers a penalty that was promptly drilled beyond the fully stretched Ben Vine in the Town goal. Buoyed by the goal, Kenn added a second and as Town lost their discipline, Kenn, who did adopt a physical approach tom their game, added two more to lead 4-1 at the break. Indeed, so incensed was the Town glovesman with the physical side of the Kenn game that he picked up a yellow card for his protestations.
Early in the second half, Town midfielder Max Reader succumbed to an injury he had picked up from a couple of over zealous first half challenges with Leigh Collett taking over.
A fifth Kenn goal came from a corner and they added a sixth on the break late on. The margin of defeat suggests Town were well beaten, but this was a close contest and, had Town taken some of the many chances they fashioned the final score would have had a very different look about it.