Exmouth Town thirds pay heavy price for missing chances against table-topping side

Exmouth Town third team Man of the Match in the teams defeat to Kenn Valley United, Rob Chidgey, receiving his award from Lee Dumbreck. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town thirds suffered a 6-1 defeat when they entertained Macron League Division Eight table-topping Kenn Valley United.

Town made a terrific start and took the a third minute lead when lone striker Rob Chidgey latched onto a defence-splitting pass before rifling it beyond the advancing Kenn goalkeeper.

There followed a period of Town dominance and they could, perhaps should have doubled their lead when Chidgey fired narrowly wide of the mark.

Things changed for Town on the half hour when a 'coming together' between the Kenn striker and Town centre back Jordan Horne was adjudged by the referee to be a foul and he duly awarded the table toppers a penalty that was promptly drilled beyond the fully stretched Ben Vine in the Town goal. Buoyed by the goal, Kenn added a second and as Town lost their discipline, Kenn, who did adopt a physical approach tom their game, added two more to lead 4-1 at the break. Indeed, so incensed was the Town glovesman with the physical side of the Kenn game that he picked up a yellow card for his protestations.

Early in the second half, Town midfielder Max Reader succumbed to an injury he had picked up from a couple of over zealous first half challenges with Leigh Collett taking over.

A fifth Kenn goal came from a corner and they added a sixth on the break late on. The margin of defeat suggests Town were well beaten, but this was a close contest and, had Town taken some of the many chances they fashioned the final score would have had a very different look about it.