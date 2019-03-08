Advanced search

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

PUBLISHED: 22:53 25 August 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town thirds are in Tuesday night action when they visit Ottery St Mary to meet the Otters' Development XI and the Town side will travel into confident mood following their goal scoring exploits in Saturday's opening league game that saw them win 19-1 at Tedburn St Mary Reserves.

Town, who have enjoyed a good pre-season, began with real confidence and were ahead in the third minute through Mat Peligry.

The goals flowed thereafter on a sun-kissed afternoon as Town racked up a dozen unanswered goals by half-time.

Amongst many spectacular finishes there was a terrific 35-yard strike from Peligry and then a very early contender for 'Goal of the Season' as defender Wayne Brody rifled the ball home from fully 40 yards! Leigh Collett scored four before the break and the other first half scorers were; Met Peligry (3), Rob Chidgey (3), Wayne Boddy and an own goal.

Town started the second half with fresh legs in the form of striker Kevin Pitt and defender Mark Upcott and, within 10 minutes, Pitt scored before, straight from the re-start Dylan Lascelles tucked the 14th away.

The home side got a consolation before Town were soon back at the other end of the pitch and Pitt completed a second half hat-trick and there were further goals from Lewis Davies, Lee Dumbreck and Charlie Tate.

On Saturday (August 31), Town thirds entertain Amory Green Rovers Reserves at the Withycombe Common pitches (3pm).

Most Read

Tribute to ‘wonderful’ painter Graham

Artist Graham Jowett Picture by Bercca Gliddon ref exe 41-04 Graham

A beautifully presented, modern, end link house

for sale by bradleys call 01395222300.

Legendary guitarist Wilko Johnson to perform in Bridport

Wilko Johnson.

Grilling for zoo man

Exmouth Community College pupils with Dartmoor Zoological Park's Benjamin Mee.

Devon and Cornwall Police to feature in behind-the-scenes documentary

Devon and Cornwall Police to be feartured in Call the Cops. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

