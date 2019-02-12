Exmouth Town thirds narrowly beaten at Devon Yeoman

Exmouth Town 3rds against Tedburn St Mary. Ref exsp 06 19TI 9163. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town thirds were beaten 5-3 on their visit to Exeter to meet Devon Yeoman in a Macron League Division Eight game, but the team performed very well and arguably deserved to take something from the contest.

Devon Yeoman struck first, netting with a seventh minute strike. However, just a minute later parity was restored thanks to a clinical finish from Town striker Leigh Collet.

A period of end-to-end play followed. Tommy Williamson saw his shot hit the side netting before, at the other end of the pitch, the home side regained the lead.

Devon Yeoman doubled their advantage with a third goal, but Town hit back and, with Merik Yilmaz and Tommy Williamson prominent down either wing, it was no more than Town deserved when, two minutes before the break, Williamson netted.

During the interval Town were forced into a reshuffle and they reappeared for the second half with defender – and captain – Chris Ormerod in goal with Niswant Lamgade stepping into the vacant defensive berth.

Although the home side started the second half the brighter of the teams, Town were a match for them, particularly with Sam Cox playing deeper in central midfield from where he continually broke up home attacks whilst also spreading play well with a good range of passing. From one pass he sent Charlie Tate for what looked to be a clear run on goal, only for the flag to be raised for off-side.

Town levelled things up when central defensive midfielder Harry David found Yilmaz on the flank and, with Sam Cox on the overlap, it was he who crossed for Collet to net his second.

Devon Yeoman were clearly stung and hit back. However, with Oliver Morey switched to centre back alongside Jordan Horne, Town held firm and the defensive solidity gave Lee Drumbrek more freedom and he displayed a fine range of passes.

The game’s seventh goal came from a 76th minute corner when the ball was bundled home from close range.

Town introduced Kian Newton and kept looking for another goal of their own, but it was the home side who had the final word, scoring their fifth in the 90th minute.

There was still time left for Town Man of the Match Sam Cox to see his shot graze the top of the crossbar.