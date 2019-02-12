Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Town thirds narrowly beaten at Devon Yeoman

PUBLISHED: 12:59 07 March 2019

Exmouth Town 3rds against Tedburn St Mary. Ref exsp 06 19TI 9163. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town 3rds against Tedburn St Mary. Ref exsp 06 19TI 9163. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town thirds were beaten 5-3 on their visit to Exeter to meet Devon Yeoman in a Macron League Division Eight game, but the team performed very well and arguably deserved to take something from the contest.

Devon Yeoman struck first, netting with a seventh minute strike. However, just a minute later parity was restored thanks to a clinical finish from Town striker Leigh Collet.

A period of end-to-end play followed. Tommy Williamson saw his shot hit the side netting before, at the other end of the pitch, the home side regained the lead.

Devon Yeoman doubled their advantage with a third goal, but Town hit back and, with Merik Yilmaz and Tommy Williamson prominent down either wing, it was no more than Town deserved when, two minutes before the break, Williamson netted.

During the interval Town were forced into a reshuffle and they reappeared for the second half with defender – and captain – Chris Ormerod in goal with Niswant Lamgade stepping into the vacant defensive berth.

Although the home side started the second half the brighter of the teams, Town were a match for them, particularly with Sam Cox playing deeper in central midfield from where he continually broke up home attacks whilst also spreading play well with a good range of passing. From one pass he sent Charlie Tate for what looked to be a clear run on goal, only for the flag to be raised for off-side.

Town levelled things up when central defensive midfielder Harry David found Yilmaz on the flank and, with Sam Cox on the overlap, it was he who crossed for Collet to net his second.

Devon Yeoman were clearly stung and hit back. However, with Oliver Morey switched to centre back alongside Jordan Horne, Town held firm and the defensive solidity gave Lee Drumbrek more freedom and he displayed a fine range of passes.

The game’s seventh goal came from a 76th minute corner when the ball was bundled home from close range.

Town introduced Kian Newton and kept looking for another goal of their own, but it was the home side who had the final word, scoring their fifth in the 90th minute.

There was still time left for Town Man of the Match Sam Cox to see his shot graze the top of the crossbar.

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s Ben Lane sparkles at YONEX All England Championships in Birmingham.

Ben Lane and doubles partner Jess Pugh in action at the YONEX All England Championships in Birmingham. Picture YOHAN NONOTTE

Budleigh exit Morrison Bell Cup at hands of Upottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000953. Picture: Terry Ife

Withy Colts see off visiting South Molton

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s Fishwermans Cup win over DHSOB Sharks Picture IAIN COOPER

Exmouth Nomads win well at Bideford

Rugby ball.

Skinner goal sends Lympstone Under-10s to cup semi-finals

Lympstone Under-10s, who are into the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 2-1 success at Sidmouth. (back row, left to right) Coach Ryan Macmanus, William Esson, Billy Geis, Caleb Howard, Freddie Fordham and coach Aaron Skinner. Front row (left to right) Cameron Rawlings, Jenson Skinner, Arthur Montague, Kai Macmanus and Jack Nicks. Picture EMMA SKINNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists