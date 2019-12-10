Exmouth Town thirds edged out at Witheridge thirds

Exmouth Town third team with Graham Winteridge who has, through his business, Delux Windows, provided the team with training tops. Graham is seen beside Town third team manager Shaune Cox (back row, left) at the formal presentation of the new tops. Picture ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town third team suffered only their second defeat of the Macron League Division Eight campaign, going down 4-2 on their visit to Witheridge thirds.

Town began well and striker Leigh Collett was denied by a fine save from the home glovesman as early as the fifth minute.

Moments later Collett had the ball in the net only for the 'goal' to be chalked off by a flag for off-side.

The home side scored the games first goal in the 25th minute, but five minutes later Town had a glorious chance to restore parity, but Mat Peligry saw his header from a Jordan Horne corner drift wide of the mark. Just past the half hour Town were level when another Horne corner was turned home at the far post by Max Reader. The home side were soon back on the front foot and only a superbly timed last ditch tackle by Town centre back Nathan Stewart denied them a second. Just before the break Town glovesman Ben Vine made a terrific initial save only for the ball to fall kindly for a Witheridge player to score. There was still first half time for a Peligry shot to hit the inside of the post and cannon back into the arms of a relived goalkeeper!

The second half began with Town replacing the hard-working Merik Yilmaz with Rob Chidgey to add another attacking threat, but, in the 54th minute, a Town defensive error led to a third Witheridge goal. With 15 minutes remaining a Collett cross was headed home by Chidgey to set up a grandstand finish. As Town pushed to look for an equaliser they had their hopes dashed when, from a Witheridge corner, a free header was powered past Vine to wrap up the points for the home side.