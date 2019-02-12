Exmouth Town thirds beaten at Priory

Archant

Exmouth thirds went down 4-0 in their Macron League Division Eight game away at Priory Reserves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On a difficult surface in Exeter, Town were unable to hit the heights they had reached seven days before in their superb success at Bradninch.

It was from an Exmouth third-minute attack that they fell behind! The ball was lost and played to the Priory winger, who promptly waltzed his way through challenge after challenge before arrowing the ball into the top corner of the net.

However, that was to prove the only goal of the first half as both sides found life difficult on the bobbly surface.

During the break, Town were urged to show greater intensity in their game, but, just three minutes into the second half, confusion between captain Chris Ormerod and goalkeeper Jordan Capey allowed the ball to be stolen for a simple tap in.

Nick Badger, who stepped in to play the centre back role, overcame a nervous start to settle well into the role, but, with 10 minutes remaining, he was adjudged to have fouled the home striker for which he was yellow carded and the resultant penalty was drilled beyond Capey.

Town did have chances of their own to score; Leigh Collett and Mat Peligry both had shots blocked and Sam Cox saw his terrific effort turned round the post by the home goalkeeper.

Town substitute Tommy Williamson caused the home defence plenty of problems, but, with Town looking for a way back into the game, they conceded a late fourth to end well beaten.