Exmouth Town thirds beaten at Bow where the score line flatters the home side

PUBLISHED: 12:47 24 February 2020

Town club president Jon Dibsdall presents the third team Man of the Match award to Harry David (centre) and also in the picture is third team boss Shaun Cox, Picture: MARTIN COX

Town club president Jon Dibsdall presents the third team Man of the Match award to Harry David (centre) and also in the picture is third team boss Shaun Cox, Picture: MARTIN COX

Exmouth Town third team shipped three late goals on their way to a 5-1 defeat at Bow AAC, but the margin of victory was hard on a Town side that had been well 'in the game' through until the closing stages.

Town began well and were good value for a third minute lead given to them by a sweeping team move that ended with Jack Cappleman rifling the ball home. They stayed on the front foot and both Rob Chidgey and Mat Peligry came close to extending the lead before the home side levelled with a far post header.

The Town hopes were dealt a blow with the early second half loss of skipper Lee Drumbreck - such an influence at the heart of the defence. Town youth team player Brad Worthington took over the defensive duties and Peligry took on the captain's armband.

However, despite the changes Town still looked the dominant force and they should have regained the lead on 52 minutes, but Peligry, put through by a superb slide-rule pass from Chidgey, blazed the ball over the bat from 10 yards!

The home side then introduced fresh legs and they began to get the upper hand, taking a 70th minute lead despite an initial wonderful save from Town glovesman Vine, who took a kick for his troubles when the second Bow goal was scored. Town were soon back on the front foot looking for a second of their own, but they were caught on the break for a third home goal in the 87th minute after which the home side added two more to take the points, but the four goal margin of victory was certainly flattering!

