Exmouth Town thirds - a review of the 2019/20 season cut short by the Covid-19 crisis

Exmouth Town thirds who ended the 2019/20 Macron League Division Eight season, a campaign ended early by the Covid-19 crisis, sitting sixth in the table. Picture; ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town third team had completed two-thirds of their 2019/20 Macron Devon & Exeter league Division Eight season when the campaign was brought to a premature halt by the Covcid-19 crisis.

The Town thirds had played 17 of what would have been a 26-game season, and, when time ran out for the campaign, they sat sixth in the table.

The team were able to launch what was a good pre-season thanks to the support of the Woodbury Parish Council chair Cheryl Mcgauley and support from David Craig, with the pair instrumental in setting up an arrangement whereby the team used the Woodbury Playing Fields for both pre-season and the 2019/20 campaign.

Once everything had been agreed, Town players worked on the pitch and saw to the grass cutting, line marking, painting the goals and fixing up the nets.

In their new ‘home’, the Town thirds launched the campaign with a superb six-game unbeaten run – three at home and three away – scoring 44 goals in the process.

However, such a fine start was then followed by a run of injuries which ultimately played a big part in what became a ‘blip’ in the campaign and that was then hit by the wet weather that caused no end of cancellations and postponements throughout the league.

The 2019/20 season did end on a glorious high - and the Covid-19 crisis played its part - for, with all other local football off, no fewer than 127 folk descended upon Southern Road to see the Town thirds play out what was to be their final game of the season, a March 14, 8-1 victory over Tedburn St Mary Reserves.

In terms of the Town third team goal scoring; striker Leigh Collett netted 10 before his season was ended through injury. His total of 10 was beaten – though Collett would surely have been leading scorer had he not succumbed to injury!

Once Collett was side-lined, Rob Chidgey and Kev Pitt step up to the challenge; Chidgey finishing on 14 which was one more than Pitt.

Midfielder Mat Peligry, who performed with great distinction throughout the season, chipped in with eight goals.

At the other end of the pitch, the Town third team back line, which, during the campaign, comprised of a combination drawn from Mark Upcott, Natham Stewart, Jordan Horne, team captain Lee Drumbreck, Matt Bolt and Wayne Boddy, the latter who also chipped in with shifts on the wing, when required, performed with discipline and consistency throughout.

Behind the back four was ‘safe hands’ Nick Sears before a move away from the area saw him replaced between the posts by Ben Vine and he showed himself to a most worthy glovesman.

A highlight of the season was undoubtedly a ‘wonder-strike’ from midfielder Harry David.

A member of the Town Under-18s, Dylan Lascelles also turned out on a regular basis in the third team and, whenever he played, he proved quite a handful for opposition defences!

It should also be mentioned that two of the Town Under-16s stepped up into men’s football during the season.

Take a bow, Brad Worthington and Kyle Pearcey, with young Worthington landing a couple of Man of the Match honours!

In all, 28 players pulled the Town thirds kit on in the season and all did so with great distinction.