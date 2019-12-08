Exmouth Town thirds net super sponsorship

Exmouth Town third team with Graham Winteridge who has, through his business, Delux Windows, provided the team with training tops. Graham is seen beside Town third team manager Shaune Cox (back row, left) at the formal presentation of the new tops. Picture ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town third team have received a superb new sponsorship.

The team now have new training tops thanks to the generosity of local business man Graham Winteridge and his business, Delux Windows.

Graham, himself a former footballer, met the team for the official handover of the tops and he seen in our photograph beside Town thirds team boss Shaune Cox (back row, left).

Exmouth Town thirds play in the Macron Devon & Exeter League Division Eight and, on the first Saturday of December, suffered only their second defeat of the league campaign, going down 4-2 at Witheridge III, a result that sees the Southern Road men drop to fourth in the table.

Next Saturday (December 14), Town thirds are in home action against Kenn Valley with the Withycombe Common pitches meeting kicking off at 2.15pm.