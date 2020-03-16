Chidgey nets hat-trick as Town thirds win well in front of big Southern Road crowd

Exmouth Town third team defeated Tedburn St Mary 8-1 in a Macron Devon & Exeter League Division Eight meeting.

The fixture was one of a handful of lower league matches that took place on the second Saturday of March owing to the corona virus crisis and the fact that many leagues have temporarily suspended their campaigns.

The game was switched from the third team’s regular home of the Archery Club pitches to Southern Road - the pitch being available after the cancellation of the Toolstation Western League game between Town and Brislington.

The home dressing room was ‘buzzing’ ahead of kick-off with the Town thirds set to play before one of the largest crowds to take in a Macron Devon and Exeter League Division Eight fixture - almost 150 were in Southern Road on a day when there was not much other local football to take in!

Amongst the crowd were a large contingent of ‘MuffTown Casuals’, a group of supporters that follow Town’s first team home and away!

Town began with a good tempo to their game and visiting Tedburn St Mary had no answer as they shipped early goals, scored by strikers Kev Pit and Rob Chidgey. Town, with Mat Peligry orchestrating things from central midfield, stayed on the front foot before a late challenge by winger Wayne Boddy gave Tedburn an opportunity to launch a ball into the box and, from a well-delivered free-kick, the ball caught out a back-pedalling Ben Vine in the Town goal and ended up in the back of the net!

The two-goal margin was restored just past the half hour mark with the hard-working Peligry the scorer and Town took that 3-1 lead into the break.

The home dominance continued in the second half with 16-year-old winger Brad Worthington seeing plenty of the ball and putting in some terrific crosses. He was then denied a goal of his own by a superb save from the visiting glovesman before the teenager gave way for Jack Cappleman to make a welcome return to action after injury. In the 59th minute midfield duo Harry David and Peligry combined well prior to Peligry playing a one-two with striker Pitt, before ‘passing’ the ball into the net to make it 4-1. It was soon five for the home side with Pitt rifling home a penalty after Chidgey had been flattened by the Tedburn goalkeeper! Pitt then made way for Leigh Collett, another returning to action after injury and soon after skipper Lee Dumbreck tucked the ball home from close range to make it 6-1. Max Reader replaced the hard-working and tiring Peligry before striker Chidgey scored twice more, late on, to bag himself a hat-trick and also nail the Man of the Match award.

Nathan Stewart, playing his final game for the club at centre back before he moves away, was his usual solid self in a back four of fellow centre back Jordan Horne and full backs, captain Dumbreck and Mark Upcott that denied Teburn many opportunities.

Town third team boss Shaune Cox spoke proudly at the end saying: “What a good all-round performance on a great day at a great club.”