Exmouth Town – the title run-in remaining games for the three contenders
PUBLISHED: 09:42 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 18 March 2019
Following Saturday’s excellent 5-1 win at Launceston, Exmouth Town remain some eight points clear of second placed Plymouth Argyle Reserves and 10 points clear of third placed Tavistock in what is going to be a close-run South West Peninsula League Premier Division title race.
With regard to the run-in, Town are going to have to do it the hard way as they have just one more home game and so will have to likely win all their remaining way games to seal the top honour.
However, Argyle Reserves and Tavistock are set to meet on the same late April date that sees Town in action at Bodmin Town – could that be the day the destiny of the title race is decided?
The remaining matches for the top three are
EXMOUTH TOWN
March 23 H Sticker
March 30 A Helston
April 2 A Torpoint
April 19 A Cullompton
April 27 A Bodmin
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE RESERVES
March 20 A Bodmin
April 2 H Launceston
April 12 A Godolphin
April 16 H Cullompton
April 22 H Godolphin
April 27 H Tavistock
TAVISTOCK
March 20 H Elburton
March 23 H Camelford
March 30 H Newquay
April 6 A Camelford
April 9 A Elburton
April 13 H Sticker
April 19 H Saltash
April 22 H Helston
April 27 A Argyle Reserves
Table after the March 16 fixtures
Premier Division P W D L F A Pts
Exmouth Town 31 24 4 3 81 23 76
Plymouth Argyle 30 22 2 6 109 36 68
Tavistock 27 21 3 3 83 36 66
St Austell 29 20 3 6 86 52 63
Saltash United 27 16 4 7 66 33 52
Torpoint Athletic 31 15 6 10 71 53 51
Cullompton Rangers 29 15 5 9 45 33 50
Falmouth Town 30 15 4 11 68 44 49
Millbrook 32 15 4 13 58 61 49
Bodmin Town 27 13 4 10 59 47 43
Helston Athletic 28 11 6 11 44 41 39
Ivybridge Town 28 11 2 15 45 60 35
Newquay 29 9 4 16 44 70 31
Elburton Villa 26 8 5 13 44 56 29
Godolphin Atlantic 27 6 4 17 30 69 22
Callington Town 30 5 6 19 29 66 21
Launceston 27 5 3 19 37 87 18
Camelford 30 5 2 23 45 78 17
Sticker 32 1 5 26 23 122 8