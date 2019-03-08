Advanced search

Exmouth Town – the title run-in remaining games for the three contenders

PUBLISHED: 09:42 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 18 March 2019

Exmouth Town supporters who travelled to support the team in the 5-1 win at Launceston. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town supporters who travelled to support the team in the 5-1 win at Launceston. Picture MARTIN COOK

Archant

Following Saturday’s excellent 5-1 win at Launceston, Exmouth Town remain some eight points clear of second placed Plymouth Argyle Reserves and 10 points clear of third placed Tavistock in what is going to be a close-run South West Peninsula League Premier Division title race.

With regard to the run-in, Town are going to have to do it the hard way as they have just one more home game and so will have to likely win all their remaining way games to seal the top honour.

However, Argyle Reserves and Tavistock are set to meet on the same late April date that sees Town in action at Bodmin Town – could that be the day the destiny of the title race is decided?

The remaining matches for the top three are

EXMOUTH TOWN

March 23 H Sticker

March 30 A Helston

April 2 A Torpoint

April 19 A Cullompton

April 27 A Bodmin

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE RESERVES

March 20 A Bodmin

April 2 H Launceston

April 12 A Godolphin

April 16 H Cullompton

April 22 H Godolphin

April 27 H Tavistock

TAVISTOCK

March 20 H Elburton

March 23 H Camelford

March 30 H Newquay

April 6 A Camelford

April 9 A Elburton

April 13 H Sticker

April 19 H Saltash

April 22 H Helston

April 27 A Argyle Reserves

Table after the March 16 fixtures

Premier Division P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 31 24 4 3 81 23 76

Plymouth Argyle 30 22 2 6 109 36 68

Tavistock 27 21 3 3 83 36 66

St Austell 29 20 3 6 86 52 63

Saltash United 27 16 4 7 66 33 52

Torpoint Athletic 31 15 6 10 71 53 51

Cullompton Rangers 29 15 5 9 45 33 50

Falmouth Town 30 15 4 11 68 44 49

Millbrook 32 15 4 13 58 61 49

Bodmin Town 27 13 4 10 59 47 43

Helston Athletic 28 11 6 11 44 41 39

Ivybridge Town 28 11 2 15 45 60 35

Newquay 29 9 4 16 44 70 31

Elburton Villa 26 8 5 13 44 56 29

Godolphin Atlantic 27 6 4 17 30 69 22

Callington Town 30 5 6 19 29 66 21

Launceston 27 5 3 19 37 87 18

Camelford 30 5 2 23 45 78 17

Sticker 32 1 5 26 23 122 8

