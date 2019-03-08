Advanced search

Exmouth Town teams both in midweek action tonight

PUBLISHED: 10:29 21 August 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

It's a big match night for the two Exmouth Town senior teams with both the 1st and 2nd teams in midweek action.

Town are in Toolstation Western League action when they visit a Plymouth Parkway side that, like Town and two other teams, Bradford Town and Westbury United, sport the last remaining 100 per cent records in the division. Kick-off at Parkway is at 7.45pm.

Speaking ahead of the Parkway game, Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings said: "It will be a real test for us. They [Parkway] are a quality side and I don't doubt they will seek to impose their authority on the contest fro the first whistle.

"That said, we have started the season well and that is helping to build real confidence in our ranks. We are going to Plymouth to give due respect to the home side, but certainly looking to bring something back home with us."

Jamie Harris, who missed Saturday's 1-0 win at Bitton, returns to the side to lead the attack.

In Tuesday night Western League action, Bitton returned to top spot after a 6-0 win at Cribbs.

The Town second team head for the splendid G4 surface at the Sports Hub, Exwick, where they take on Exwick Villa in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League game. Kick-off at Exwick is 7.30pm.

