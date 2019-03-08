Exmouth Town targeting more FA Cup 'glory' at Yate Town

Exmouth Town are back on the 'Wembley trail' tomorrow (Saturday) when they journey to Gloucestershire to face Southern League top flight side Yate Town.

Town will on once again be cast in the role of 'underdogs' for the cup tie, but that is not a tag that means the Southern Road men are travelling up to the M5 to 'make up the numbers'.

Far from it, as Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings explained saying: "We have seen them (Yate Town) play - Kevin [Town boss Kevin Hill] and I took in their recent game at Taunton Town and, while they won 4-0, and did so with something to spare, they looked organised and useful, but we saw things that we may be able to work on.

"The key for us this season is a solid back line and, when you can contain sides, you are always going to be within a shout if you have a creative midfield - as we do - and a potent strike force - as we have!"

He continued: "That said, we are going to Yate in the knowledge that, given their status of being two levels above us, we are very much the underdogs and, in essence, this game is something of a 'free-hit' for us. I doubt any of the home supporters will be thinking of anything other than watching their side win - and we might just have something to say about that!"

Town suffered a single goal defeat on their Wednesday night, Western League visit to Plymouth Parkway. It was an enthralling contest and, at full-time, Town had seen their 100 per cent league record ended, but by then narrowest of margins.

In front of a crowd in excess of 300 Town took the game to their opponents forcing three corners in the opening five minutes without ever threatening the goal. Parkway gradually got their passing game together and with their movement and control began to dictate the play. The only goal came on 27 minutes.

A slight hesitation in the defence, expecting to hear the whistle for a foul, was all prolific goal scorer Adam Carter needed as good control, a sharp turn and fierce shot gave the home side the lead their play deserved.

Town were content to soak up the pressure and hit on the break and came close to the equaliser on forty three minutes when Ace High broke to round the 'keeper but a covering defender cleared.

The second half showed why Town should have a good season at this level as they began to impose themselves on the game and with some composure in front of gaol could have levelled the scores. Town had a fright when a half hit shot came back off the crossbar but responded in style when a fierce left foot shot from Jordan Harris was tipped over the crossbar.

James Richards flashed one cross agonisingly wide of the far post and Parkway were forced to employ delaying tactics and run down the clock in which they ultimately succeeded to maintain their unbeaten start.