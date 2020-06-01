Advanced search

Exmouth Town Supporters select for Jordan Harris as their ‘Player of the Year’

PUBLISHED: 10:52 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 01 June 2020

Jordan Harris is congratulated after scoring for Exmouth Town back in January. Harris was named the Town Supporters' Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season that was brought to an early end by the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town Supporters have voted for their Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Jordan Harris together with his player sponsor Simon 'Bully' Bull. Jordan was named the Town Supporters' Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season that was brought to an early end by the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture MARTIN COOKJordan Harris together with his player sponsor Simon 'Bully' Bull. Jordan was named the Town Supporters' Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season that was brought to an early end by the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture MARTIN COOK

This past season saw no fewer than seven players nominated by supporters and the player to be crowned winner is Jordan Harris.

The Town top scorer bagged himself 36 per cent of the votes cast to leave him winning the award by quite a margin from second placed Aaron Denny, who polled 23 per cent and third place went to Tom Gardner who got 14 per cent.

Towns new Supporters Player of the Year will be presented with his trophy later this year.

