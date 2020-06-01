Exmouth Town Supporters select for Jordan Harris as their ‘Player of the Year’
PUBLISHED: 10:52 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 01 June 2020
Archant
Exmouth Town Supporters have voted for their Supporters’ Player of the Year.
This past season saw no fewer than seven players nominated by supporters and the player to be crowned winner is Jordan Harris.
The Town top scorer bagged himself 36 per cent of the votes cast to leave him winning the award by quite a margin from second placed Aaron Denny, who polled 23 per cent and third place went to Tom Gardner who got 14 per cent.
Towns new Supporters Player of the Year will be presented with his trophy later this year.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.