Exmouth Town supporters running out of time to cast their vote for the 2019/20 Town Player of the Year

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town supporters continue to show amazing support for all things Town!

Not only are supporters offering their services to help spruce up the Southern Road ground, but they are also coming forward in great numbers to vote for their Town Supporters Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season.

There is still time for Town followers to place their vote. However, organiser of the vote, Martin Cook, is keen to let supporters know that if they do want to have their vote counted, time is running out!

Martin says: “We shall be closing the vote on May 31. We already have great numbers in, but I am keen to make sure that everyone who wants to vote - does!”

Martin can be contacted by email at cook209@hotmail.com

Alternatively contact with Martin can be via a private message on Facebook. The winner will be announced in early June.

Last year the Town Player of the Year was Aaron Denny and the winners in the previous two seasons to that were Dave Rowe (2017/18) and Nathan Cooper (2016/17).

Meanwhile, work has been going on at a great rate at Southern Road – all conducted while observing the strictest of social distancing rules.

This week’s Exmouth Journal carries an article reporting on ‘Project Turnstile’ which has managed to get the backing of two local business folk who have stepped forward to ensure that the Southern Road ground will have two turnstiles that used to grace the Anfield Road end at the home of Liverpool FC, from next season - Ian Crook of Ian Wealth Management, Rolle Street and Phil Beynon of The Steel Works & Exmouth Forge, Dinan Way Trading Estate, are the two local businessmen who have stepped forward to help with this particular task.

Martin Cook says; “As a club we are so fortunate to have such great support both from the local business community and indeed the Town supporters who have all stepped up to the plate to help make sure that everything is at its best for when we get the green light to get back to playing.”