Exmouth Town supporters offered the chance to vote for their ‘Player of the Year’

It’s nearing the end of a fantastic season for all concerned at Exmouth Town and it’s that time of the campaign when Town supporters have a chance to vote for their player of the season.

The shield will be presented at the presentation evening that is being held at the club on Saturday, May 11, with the trophy due to be handed over to the winning player by a member of the Muff Town Casuals (MTC).

Martin Cook is in charge of collating votes and he says: “Votes can be cast by contacting myself at cook209@hotmail.com or telling me in person at one of the remaining fixtures – be that home or away.” The voting process runs from now until a close on May 1. At this year’s presentation evening there will be live music from Kiss and there will also be a hog roast. Tickets for the evening will be available from the club and can be purchased from Terry Moore on a Wednesday evening at the Southern Road clubhouse.