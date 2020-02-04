Exmouth Town supporters group set take things to a new level

Exmouth Town 'Muff Town Casuals' in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN Archant

As if further proof of the rise and rise of all things Exmouth Town Football Club was needed - and it isn't for the Southern Road men are 'in the fast lane' with regard to pushing the club forward - comes news that the Muff town Casuals (MTC) are set to become an official supporters club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three of the MTC, Duncan Hamilton, Martin Cook and Bill Edmunds have been looking at ways the group can become a more 'full-on' and organised branch of the club and they have issued a 'letter of intent' that has the backing of the Town club officials.

The supporters group would set up a bank account to provide clarity of funds that would used in all matters of enhancing both the Southern Road ground and the social environment that is 'all things Exmouth Town Football Club'.

One of the first projects for the group will be to set up a formal membership scheme with a view to recruiting a committee of volunteer member supporters. The supporter's club group would need to find a chair person, a vice-chair, secretary, treasurer, commercial officer and a disability/access office plus one other post.

In the short term, Duncan Hamilton, Martin Cook, and Bill Edmunds are acting as an interim committee until a full time committee is formed.

A Mufftown Casuals website is under construction and one of the first targets for the new group will be to improve the social/football stadium environment, this is to be implemented through merchandising and community spirited events.

Certainly not slow in terms of ideas and forward thinking, the group also has a new MTC logo that will be rolled out in the very near future.

There's to be an informative meeting of the new group held in the Southern Road clubhouse after the Saturday, February 15 home league meeting with Westbury United.

The new group hope to be all set in terms of being 'up and running' to begin recruitment on March 7.