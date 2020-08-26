Exmouth Town Supporters Club present first aid kits to youth section

Exmouth Town Supporters Club have presented the Town youth section with first aid kits. The funds were raised by the MTC (Muff Town Casuals) and at Friday night’s presentation were Exmouth Town youth team coaches Aaron Skinner and Martin Onoyiweta together with Bill Edmunds and Jim Wallace, representing the Town Supporters Club. Picture ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town Supporters Club have presented the Town youth section with first aid kits.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The funds were raised by the MTC (Muff Town Casuals) and at Friday night’s presentation were Exmouth Town youth team coaches Aaron Skinner and Martin Onoyiweta together with Bill Edmunds and Jim Wallace, representing the Town Supporters Club.

The Town youth teams are beginning friendly action ahead of the start of a new campaign in September.