Exmouth Town suffer third defeat in a week when beaten at Hallen

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town suffered a third successive defeat when beaten 4-1 at Hallen in their latest Toolstation Western League Premier Division game, writes John Dibsdall.

Town chose to play with the debateable advantage of a stiff breeze at their backs in the first half, but failed to utilise the conditions over hitting far too many balls.

The first real chance fell to the opposition, but Harrison Burton, continuing to deputise for the injured Robbie Powell, made a sharp save.

At the other end of the pitch, Harris had one shot against the 'keeper's legs and Tom Gardner saw his shot that looked destined for the top corner superbly saved. Ace High saw his fierce drive blocked, but the rebound didn't fall kindly for Town and Hallen went into the break by far the happier side.

The hosts then showed Town how to use the conditions taking full advantage of some soft free-kicks to score four goals in a 15-minute spell.

The first two were almost identical with free-kicks aimed at the far post that Town failed to deal with. The third was a 40-yard shot that caught Burton too far off his line and the fourth the result of another defensive mix-up!

Harris did pull one goal back, scoring his 28th goal of the season and Dean Billingsly, making his first Town appearance as a substitute, tested the 'keeper, but on the day Town finished a well beaten side.

Town are straight back in action on Wednesday (February 12) night when they entertain Cribbs (kick-off 7.45pm) looking to achieve the double over the Bristol based side having won 4-0 earlier in the season, and then, on Saturday (February 15), Town welcome Westbury United to Southern Road.

Town will be looking for back to back wins to regain lost ground as the defeats has seen them slip from third to sixth in the table and they head into Tuesday nights game now eight points off top spot.