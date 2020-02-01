Exmouth Town suffer more 'carpet' woe as they miss a late penalty in narrow defeat at Roman Glass St George

The artificial pitch that is home to Roman Glass St Geroge. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town's hopes of title glory in the Toolstation Western League took a big blow as they lost on then artificial surface that is home to Roman Glass St George.

Town, who travelled to the Gloucestershire fixture sporting a 13 match unbeaten run, made a superb start on the surface with Aaron Denny netting within 45 seconds of kick-off.

Leading scorer Jordan Harris double the lead with a 13th minute goal and all seemed to be running very smoothly for Town and another fine number of travelling supporters.

However, the home side hit back with goals in the 23rd, 38th and final minute of the first half to turn the game on its head and troop off at the interval with a 3-2 lead.

In the second half, Town battled away and they did have a glorious chance to level things up, but they missed a penalty with 15 minutes remaining and slipped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat.

One of the Town faithful at the game in Gloucestershire remarked after the match: "We do struggle to play on tennis court surfaces!"

It's only a third defeat of the league season and all have come away from Southern Road with Parkway beating Town 1-0 in an early season midweek meeting in Plymouth. The second defeat came in a game at Keynsham Town who also have an artificial surface as their home pitch with Town beaten 1-0 and now this third defeat - again on a 'carpet' and it'll be a painful journey home down the M5 for the Town players - and supporters!

The Town defeat means they lose ground on the other two sides at the top of the table after Bradford Town defeated Chipping Sodbury Town 4-0 in front of 108 while Parkway were 1-0 winners over struggling Wellington with the top flight biggest crowd of the day, 208, at the game in Plymouth.

Town are back in action on Tuesday night (February 4)when they travel up to Bridgwater Town to contest a Les Phillips Cup last eight tie with kick-off up at Fairfax Park in North Somerset at 7.45pm.