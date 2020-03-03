Exmouth Town suffer midweek mauling at Shepton Mallet

Archant

Exmouth Town suffered what can best be described as 'a bad night at the office' when they were beaten 4-0 at Shepton Mallet in a Tuesday night Toolstation League top flight game.

It's a measure of just how well this season has been going for the Southern Road men that the score line comes as such a huge surprise.

Town shipped an early goal and the night simply got progressively worse.

It's a defeat that seriously dents hopes of a top four finish. That said, there's still plenty of matches to be played and points won - and lost - and Town, even if they cannot go on an lift the title, will likely have a big say as to the eventual destination for they still have to play Bradford Town home and away and entertain Plymouth Parkway.

The next action for Town is Saturday's Southern Road game against Chipping Sodbury Town when Town will be looking to continue a superb unbeaten home record that currently stretches back to Boxing Day 2018!

Yes, the last time Town lost a home league game was in the December 2018 festive fixture against Cullompton Rangers.

Come back here early afternoon on Wednesday (March 4) when we shall bring you the thoughts of Town number two Andy Rawlings.