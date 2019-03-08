Exmouth Town suffer last day title heartbreak - how the drama unfolded

Exmouth Town had to settle for the runners-up spot in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division title race after they drew their final game of the league campaign while title rivals Tavistock won theirs.

Both Town and Tavvy had away games – and tough ones too with Town tasked with winning at Bodmin and Tavistock facing Plymouth Argyle Reserves at their home of the Devon FA headquarters, Coach Road, Newton Abbot.

So how did the final afternoon unravel?

3pm – Both games are underway

3:08pm Josh Grant scores for Tavistock to put them 1-0 up against Argyle

3:35pm Aaron Denny nets for Town at Bodmin

3:45pm half-time in both games and both Town and Tavistock hold 1-0 lead.

4.10pm Josh Grant nets from the penalty spot to give Tavistock a 2-0 lead

4.20pm Bodmin Town draw level

4.22pm Klaudi Lolo scores for Argyle to cut Tavistock's lead to 2-1.

4.30pm Liam Prynn restores the Tavvy two-goal advantage.

4:32pm Argyle down to 10 men following red card for Ryan Law

4.38pm Tavistock seal title success with Grant's third goal to lead 4-1

4.48pm Bodmin take a 2-1 lead

4:49pm Town – what character! Straight back up the other end and it's 2-2!

4.50pm full-time whistles are blow

Tavistock, with their 41 win at Plymouth Argyle Reserves, finish the season with 29 wins from their 36 matches and 91 points while Town end up with 28 wins fro 36 games with 89 points.

To underline how far ahead of the 'rest' the top two were – Plymouth Argyle Reserves came third and finished with 11 points fewer than Town!

Both Tavistock and Town will meet again in league football next season – in the Western League.