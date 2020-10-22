Exmouth Town suffer first home league defeat since Boxing Day 2018

Exmouth Town suffered a first home league defeat since Boxing Day 2018 when beaten 4-3 in a thrilling floodlit encounter by Shepton Mallet on Wednesday night.

In an extraordinary finish, Town trailed 3-1 with seven minutes remaining and dug deep enough to get back on level terms.

They then went in search of a winner only to be caught on the break with the visitors netting an injury time winner, albeit a goal that looked suspiciously off-side.

Remember the FA Cup defeat and the second ‘off-side’ goal that killed off Town? Yes, lightning does, indeed, strike twice!

The game kicked off late - finally getting underway at 8pm after the Somerset side had been held up on the M5 motorway on their way to Southern Road.

A close encounter of a first half followed with Town holding the half-time advantage courtesy of an own goal.

It was a second own goal that saw parity restored with some 20 minutes remaining. The visitors then scored twice in quick succession to lead 3-1 and, with the clock ticking down, the long unbeaten record in league matches looked to be gone.

However, with seven minutes remaining Ben Steer got Town back into it, making it 3-2 and it was soon 3-3 as a high ball into a crowded area was headed past his own goalkeeper by a visiting defender!

However, it was all to end in tears as Town then shipped a fourth - all beit wuith that huge elemtn of off-side about it - in added time, to end up being beaten by the odd goal in seven.

One statistic about an amazing night that is so worthy of print is the fact that on a damp evening a magnificent turnout of support saw the gate confirmed at 163.

Town are back in home action on Saturday (October 24) when they entertain Hallen.

Kick-off is at 3pm and supporters are reminded that once again Town’s very efficient ‘track-and-trace’ operation will be in operation and so supporters are asked to allow extra time in terms of getting into the ground.