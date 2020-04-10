Advanced search

Exmouth Town suffer first defeat / Budleigh draw away / East Budleigh now top Division One - East Devon Virtual League latest

PUBLISHED: 12:31 10 April 2020

Archant

All the latest results from matchday four of the East Devon Virtual Football League.

Exmouth Town suffered a first defeat of the East Devon Virtual league season when they were beaten 3-0 at an Axminster Town side that now sits top of the Premier Division after four match days.

Town sit second, two points clear of Feniton, who shared two goals with Budleigh Salterton and Honiton who consigned Beer to a fourth straight defeat, beating the Fishermen 4-2 at Mountbatten Park.

The other top flight game was at Washbrook Meadow, Ottery where the home side struck their first win of the season, beating Sidmouth Town 3-1.

There is also a change at the top of Division One with previous leaders Upottery being held 3-3 at Cranbrook – that’s a second point for the home side, but they remain bottom of the table. East Budleigh are the new table-toppers after they defeated Seaton Town 2-0 at home. There was a thrilling game at Otterton where the home side led 2-0 at the break, but Tipton then struck three times in the second half to take the points with a 3-2 score line. The other second tier game saw Lympstone record a 3-1 win at Exmouth Spartans.

In Division Two, Milwey Rise continue to lead the way and they now sport a record of played four and won four after a 3-1 win at Dunkeswell Rovers. Colyton remain unbeaten also after they were 3-1 winners at farway United and Exmouth Rovers, who trailed 2-0 at half-time against home side Awliscombe, hit ba in the second half tio take the honours with a 3-2 score line. The final game in Division Two was at Offwell where Axmouth United went through a fourth straight game without a win, beaten 2-1.

All the results from matchday four

PREMIER DIVISION

Axminster Town 3, Exmouth Town 0; Feniton 1, Budleigh Salterton 1; Ottery St Mary 3, Sidmouth Town 1; Honiton Town 4-2 Beer Albion 2

DIVISION ONE

Exmouth Spartans 1, Lympstone 3; East Budleigh 2, Seaton Town 0; Cranbrook 3, Upottery 3; Otterton 2, Tipton 3

DIVISION TWO

Farway United, Colyton 3; Offwell 2, Axmouth United 1; Dunkeswell Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 3; Awliscombe 2, Exmouth Rovers 3

Latest tables

PREMIER DIVISION

P Pts

Axminster Town 4 10 Form DWWW

Exmouth Town 4 9 Form WWWL

Feniton 4 7 Form WWLD

Honiton Town 4 7 Form WLDW

Ottery St Mary 4 5 Form DLDW

Budleigh Salterton 4 4 Form LLWD

Sidmouth Town 4 3 Form LWLL

Beer Albion 4 0 Form LLLL

DIVISION ONE P Pts

East Budleigh 4 9 Form LWWW

Upottery 4 8 Form WWDD

Tipton 4 7 Form LDWW

Lympstone 4 6 Form LWLW

Otterton 4 4 Form DWLL

Exmouth Spartans 4 3 Form DDDL

Seaton 4 3 Form DDDL

Cranbroook 4 2 Form DLLD

DIVISION TWO P Pts

Milley Rise 4 12 Form WWWW

Colyton 4 10 Form DWWW

Awliscombe 4 6 Form WWLL

Dunkeswell 4 3 Form WLLL

Exmouth Rovers 4 6 Form LWLW

Offwell Rangers 4 6 Form LLWW

Farway United 4 3 Form LLWL

Axmouth United 4 1 Form LDLL

Matchday five results will be published here on Sunday (April 13)

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon is closed – stark warning to tourists ahead of Easter bank holiday

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

Stay away: Devon closed during coronavirus lockdown says county council

Holidaymakers and second home owners have been urged to stay away from Devon during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Roy Hughes

Coronavirus assessment centre opened for ‘targeted’ cases

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Exmouth declutter guru on how she’s adapted her business during coronavirus crisis.

Jasmine Sleigh (left) donating itesm to charity. Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Two men rescued by Exmouth RNLI

The Catamaran aground on Pole Sands, Exmouth. Picture: Lynne Tregenna Wood

Most Read

East Devon is closed – stark warning to tourists ahead of Easter bank holiday

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

Stay away: Devon closed during coronavirus lockdown says county council

Holidaymakers and second home owners have been urged to stay away from Devon during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Roy Hughes

Coronavirus assessment centre opened for ‘targeted’ cases

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Exmouth declutter guru on how she’s adapted her business during coronavirus crisis.

Jasmine Sleigh (left) donating itesm to charity. Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Two men rescued by Exmouth RNLI

The Catamaran aground on Pole Sands, Exmouth. Picture: Lynne Tregenna Wood

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

The Friday Sporting Quiz - how much do you know about sport?

Sports Quiz header

Exmouth Town suffer first defeat / Budleigh draw away / East Budleigh now top Division One - East Devon Virtual League latest

Government urges people to stay at home this Easter as lockdown continues

10 Downing Street handout photo of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire

Coronavirus Community Lifelines – Budleigh Salterton

Budleigh beach on a bright morning. Ref exb 46 19TI 4100. Picture: Terry Ife

Darts Farm providing Easter tuck boxes for foodbank

Darts Farm tuck box for Exeter Foodbank. Picture: Darts Farm
Drive 24