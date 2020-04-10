Exmouth Town suffer first defeat / Budleigh draw away / East Budleigh now top Division One - East Devon Virtual League latest

All the latest results from matchday four of the East Devon Virtual Football League.

Exmouth Town suffered a first defeat of the East Devon Virtual league season when they were beaten 3-0 at an Axminster Town side that now sits top of the Premier Division after four match days.

Town sit second, two points clear of Feniton, who shared two goals with Budleigh Salterton and Honiton who consigned Beer to a fourth straight defeat, beating the Fishermen 4-2 at Mountbatten Park.

The other top flight game was at Washbrook Meadow, Ottery where the home side struck their first win of the season, beating Sidmouth Town 3-1.

There is also a change at the top of Division One with previous leaders Upottery being held 3-3 at Cranbrook – that’s a second point for the home side, but they remain bottom of the table. East Budleigh are the new table-toppers after they defeated Seaton Town 2-0 at home. There was a thrilling game at Otterton where the home side led 2-0 at the break, but Tipton then struck three times in the second half to take the points with a 3-2 score line. The other second tier game saw Lympstone record a 3-1 win at Exmouth Spartans.

In Division Two, Milwey Rise continue to lead the way and they now sport a record of played four and won four after a 3-1 win at Dunkeswell Rovers. Colyton remain unbeaten also after they were 3-1 winners at farway United and Exmouth Rovers, who trailed 2-0 at half-time against home side Awliscombe, hit ba in the second half tio take the honours with a 3-2 score line. The final game in Division Two was at Offwell where Axmouth United went through a fourth straight game without a win, beaten 2-1.

All the results from matchday four

PREMIER DIVISION

Axminster Town 3, Exmouth Town 0; Feniton 1, Budleigh Salterton 1; Ottery St Mary 3, Sidmouth Town 1; Honiton Town 4-2 Beer Albion 2

DIVISION ONE

Exmouth Spartans 1, Lympstone 3; East Budleigh 2, Seaton Town 0; Cranbrook 3, Upottery 3; Otterton 2, Tipton 3

DIVISION TWO

Farway United, Colyton 3; Offwell 2, Axmouth United 1; Dunkeswell Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 3; Awliscombe 2, Exmouth Rovers 3

Latest tables

PREMIER DIVISION

P Pts

Axminster Town 4 10 Form DWWW

Exmouth Town 4 9 Form WWWL

Feniton 4 7 Form WWLD

Honiton Town 4 7 Form WLDW

Ottery St Mary 4 5 Form DLDW

Budleigh Salterton 4 4 Form LLWD

Sidmouth Town 4 3 Form LWLL

Beer Albion 4 0 Form LLLL

DIVISION ONE P Pts

East Budleigh 4 9 Form LWWW

Upottery 4 8 Form WWDD

Tipton 4 7 Form LDWW

Lympstone 4 6 Form LWLW

Otterton 4 4 Form DWLL

Exmouth Spartans 4 3 Form DDDL

Seaton 4 3 Form DDDL

Cranbroook 4 2 Form DLLD

DIVISION TWO P Pts

Milley Rise 4 12 Form WWWW

Colyton 4 10 Form DWWW

Awliscombe 4 6 Form WWLL

Dunkeswell 4 3 Form WLLL

Exmouth Rovers 4 6 Form LWLW

Offwell Rangers 4 6 Form LLWW

Farway United 4 3 Form LLWL

Axmouth United 4 1 Form LDLL

Matchday five results will be published here on Sunday (April 13)