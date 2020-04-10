Exmouth Town suffer first defeat / Budleigh draw away / East Budleigh now top Division One - East Devon Virtual League latest
PUBLISHED: 12:31 10 April 2020
Archant
All the latest results from matchday four of the East Devon Virtual Football League.
Exmouth Town suffered a first defeat of the East Devon Virtual league season when they were beaten 3-0 at an Axminster Town side that now sits top of the Premier Division after four match days.
Town sit second, two points clear of Feniton, who shared two goals with Budleigh Salterton and Honiton who consigned Beer to a fourth straight defeat, beating the Fishermen 4-2 at Mountbatten Park.
The other top flight game was at Washbrook Meadow, Ottery where the home side struck their first win of the season, beating Sidmouth Town 3-1.
There is also a change at the top of Division One with previous leaders Upottery being held 3-3 at Cranbrook – that’s a second point for the home side, but they remain bottom of the table. East Budleigh are the new table-toppers after they defeated Seaton Town 2-0 at home. There was a thrilling game at Otterton where the home side led 2-0 at the break, but Tipton then struck three times in the second half to take the points with a 3-2 score line. The other second tier game saw Lympstone record a 3-1 win at Exmouth Spartans.
In Division Two, Milwey Rise continue to lead the way and they now sport a record of played four and won four after a 3-1 win at Dunkeswell Rovers. Colyton remain unbeaten also after they were 3-1 winners at farway United and Exmouth Rovers, who trailed 2-0 at half-time against home side Awliscombe, hit ba in the second half tio take the honours with a 3-2 score line. The final game in Division Two was at Offwell where Axmouth United went through a fourth straight game without a win, beaten 2-1.
All the results from matchday four
PREMIER DIVISION
Axminster Town 3, Exmouth Town 0; Feniton 1, Budleigh Salterton 1; Ottery St Mary 3, Sidmouth Town 1; Honiton Town 4-2 Beer Albion 2
DIVISION ONE
Exmouth Spartans 1, Lympstone 3; East Budleigh 2, Seaton Town 0; Cranbrook 3, Upottery 3; Otterton 2, Tipton 3
DIVISION TWO
Farway United, Colyton 3; Offwell 2, Axmouth United 1; Dunkeswell Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 3; Awliscombe 2, Exmouth Rovers 3
Latest tables
PREMIER DIVISION
P Pts
Axminster Town 4 10 Form DWWW
Exmouth Town 4 9 Form WWWL
Feniton 4 7 Form WWLD
Honiton Town 4 7 Form WLDW
Ottery St Mary 4 5 Form DLDW
Budleigh Salterton 4 4 Form LLWD
Sidmouth Town 4 3 Form LWLL
Beer Albion 4 0 Form LLLL
DIVISION ONE P Pts
East Budleigh 4 9 Form LWWW
Upottery 4 8 Form WWDD
Tipton 4 7 Form LDWW
Lympstone 4 6 Form LWLW
Otterton 4 4 Form DWLL
Exmouth Spartans 4 3 Form DDDL
Seaton 4 3 Form DDDL
Cranbroook 4 2 Form DLLD
DIVISION TWO P Pts
Milley Rise 4 12 Form WWWW
Colyton 4 10 Form DWWW
Awliscombe 4 6 Form WWLL
Dunkeswell 4 3 Form WLLL
Exmouth Rovers 4 6 Form LWLW
Offwell Rangers 4 6 Form LLWW
Farway United 4 3 Form LLWL
Axmouth United 4 1 Form LDLL
Matchday five results will be published here on Sunday (April 13)
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.