Exmouth Town start 2019 fixtures with visit of Millbrook

PUBLISHED: 12:37 03 January 2019

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The first weekend of January is a busy one for all at Exmouth Town with action for the first team, the third team and two of the Southern Road youth teams.

Top billing goes to the first team who entertain Millbrook looking to return to home winning ways after they were edged out in their last home game – the Boxing Day morning meeting with Cullompton Rangers.

For the game, Town are looking to encourage local Exeter City supporters - the Grecians are without a game this weekend - to get along to Southern Road to see the game.

It’s a scheme the Southern Road side have run successfully before and involves Town allowing Exeter City Trust members and season ticket holders into the game on Saturday for £1 less than the usual admission prices of £5 for adults and £4 for concessions (Over-65s and Under-16s). The usual free entry for those under 16 also applies.

The Southern Road gates and bar will be open from 12.45pm and kick-off is at 2.15pm. Once again the start of the match is earlier than the ‘usual’ 3pm, as the work required on the Southern Road floodlights has not yet been completed as the club wait for the parts they need to restore the lighting to its best.

Town’s home crowds have been building all season and there were almost 200 in Southern Road for the Boxing Day visit of Cullompton Rangers. Town lost that game 1-0, a result that saw the end to the season-long unbeaten home record, and Kevin Hill’s men will no doubt be keen to start the new year with a good performance before what it is hoped will be another super turnout of Town support at Southern Road.

There’s no game for the Town second team, but the thirds are in action at their Archery Club pitch home with a 2.15pm kick-off for the Macron League Division Eight meeting with Priory.

In terms of the Town youth, the Under-11s are away in Exeter where they meet Central Youth (10.3am).

There’s also action on Sunday with the Town Under-18s in Devon U18 Cup action with their tie at Totnes & Dartington where kick-off is at 2pm.

