Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town 'sparkle' in the Southern Road sunshine as they see off Cornish visitors

PUBLISHED: 13:25 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 28 July 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7489. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7489. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town made it four wins - and four clean sheet wins at that - from four pre-season matches as they defeated Cornish side Bodmin Town 4-0 at Southern Road on Saturday, writes Steve Birley.

Town took the lead with a towering header from Dave Rowe that saw the sides head into the half-time break with the one goal separating them.

Town boss Kevin Hill must have said something at the break for, in the second half, Town certainly turned up the heat on the visiting side and Dax Vincent, one of a number of new players to the Town squad this season, doubled the lead with a clam lobbed effort over the out-rushing Bodmin glovesman.

It was soon 3-0 as a Ben Steer corner was deflected into the net by a defender and the scoring was rounded off when last year's Town youth team captain, Tom Prout, beat the offside track, before rounding the goalkeeper and rolling the ball into the empty net.

Over 600 supporters have watched the three Town home games - the 6-0 win over Sidmouth Town, 1-0 success over and Exeter City XI and this latest 4-0 win.

Town play one more friendly before they launch their new Western League campaign next Saturday (August 3).

They travel to Axminster Town on Wednesday night (July 31) and then prepare for the visit of Bridport in the opening Toolstation Western League game of the season on Saturday.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Hit and run driver found dead days before court date

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Frank Delling - more tributes to a footballing legend and all-round ‘Mr Nice Guy’

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1523-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Hit and run driver found dead days before court date

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Frank Delling - more tributes to a footballing legend and all-round ‘Mr Nice Guy’

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1523-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town ‘sparkle’ in the Southern Road sunshine as they see off Cornish visitors

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7489. Picture: Terry Ife

Lye and skipper Buzza see Maer men to superb success at Plymouth

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Dartmoor trip of self discovery for girl guides

Girl guides enjoying their healthy menu. Picture: Julia Gash

Woodbury ‘wide awake’ in memory of village’s former priest and botanist

Sue Hudson and Diana Wackerbarth holding a first edition of William Keble Martin's book at the Woodbury Church Wide Awake event. Ref exe 29 19TI 7855. Picture: Terry Ife

Sheltered bathing in a charming Regency resort

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists