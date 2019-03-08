Exmouth Town 'sparkle' in the Southern Road sunshine as they see off Cornish visitors

Exmouth Town made it four wins - and four clean sheet wins at that - from four pre-season matches as they defeated Cornish side Bodmin Town 4-0 at Southern Road on Saturday, writes Steve Birley.

Town took the lead with a towering header from Dave Rowe that saw the sides head into the half-time break with the one goal separating them.

Town boss Kevin Hill must have said something at the break for, in the second half, Town certainly turned up the heat on the visiting side and Dax Vincent, one of a number of new players to the Town squad this season, doubled the lead with a clam lobbed effort over the out-rushing Bodmin glovesman.

It was soon 3-0 as a Ben Steer corner was deflected into the net by a defender and the scoring was rounded off when last year's Town youth team captain, Tom Prout, beat the offside track, before rounding the goalkeeper and rolling the ball into the empty net.

Over 600 supporters have watched the three Town home games - the 6-0 win over Sidmouth Town, 1-0 success over and Exeter City XI and this latest 4-0 win.

Town play one more friendly before they launch their new Western League campaign next Saturday (August 3).

They travel to Axminster Town on Wednesday night (July 31) and then prepare for the visit of Bridport in the opening Toolstation Western League game of the season on Saturday.