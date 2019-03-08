Advanced search

Exmouth Town snippets: Yate Town in the FA Cup / Town coach travel to Yate

PUBLISHED: 12:54 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 20 August 2019

Ottery St Mary face travelling some 1,260 miles in their new life as a Devon League South-West team. Picture ARCHANT

Ottery St Mary face travelling some 1,260 miles in their new life as a Devon League South-West team. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth Town are running a coach to their FA Cup tie at Yate Town on Saturday (August 24) and there are still a few seats available for anyone wanting to travel to the game.

The coach is due to leave Southern Road at 11.15am and the price of a seat is £10. Travel organiser Martin Cook will take bookings by email - contact him at Cook209@hotmail.com

The Gloucestershire-based side were in league action on Saturday and were beaten 3-0 at Poole Town.

However, they did win last midweek, enjoying a 4-0 success at Taunton Town.

● Yate Town were formed in 1969 - they were previously known as Yate YMCA.

They played in the FA Cup for the first time in the 1986/87 season when they went out at the first qualifying round stage, beaten 2-0 away at Forest Green Rovers.

They have played 42 times in the competition, winning 13, drawing three and losing 26.Their highest cup win is a 10-1 preliminary round home win over Melksham Town in the 2011/12 season.

Their best cup run to date came in the 2012/13 season when they played seven FA Cup ties, making their way from the preliminary round to the 1st Round proper where, in front of the TV cameras, they went down 3-0 away at Cheltenham Town.

In terms of their home FA Cup record, Yate have played 33 ties, winning 15, drawing three and losing 15.

They have met Devon sides four times previously in the competition.

The first occasion came in the 1993/94 season when they were 4-1 winners at Torrington in an extra preliminary round tie.

They entertained Elmore in the 1998/99 campaign, but lost 1-0 and they were also beaten on their own ground by Bideford who won a 1st qualifying round tie in the 2002/03 season, 4-0.

The most recent meeting with a Devon side came in the 2013/14 season and again the opposition was Bideford.

On this occasion, Yate won 2-1 and, that year, they enjoyed a cup run, reaching the third qualifying round.

Unfortnatley for the Yate fans, their journey ended in a 7-0 defeat at Gloucester City.

The heavy loss came after the two sides drew 2-2 at Yate.

Exmouth Town snippets: Yate Town in the FA Cup / Town coach travel to Yate

