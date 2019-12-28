Exmouth Town skipper nets in added time to seal thrilling win at Street

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland's Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

A last-gasp goal from skipper Jamie Dirrane saw Exmouth Town to a 4-3 win at Street where they had held a three goal lead only to be pegged back before the skippers late winner.

Exmouth Town ended 2019 as they had started it - in winning mode - but not before they had put another fabulous turnout of away support through a myriad of emotions in the game at Street that saw seven goals scored in what was a real festive thriller of a contest.

Indeed, from a position of being three goals to the good early in the second half, Town were pegged back and, as added time began, were staring down the barrel of points, and vital ones too, being dropped, with the home side netting a third in the closing moments, with the winning goal scored, fittingly, by Town skipper Jamie Dirrane.

However, Town showed yet again that as well as having plenty of quality in their ranks, they also harbour a rich vein of character and strength of will and they summoned sufficient energy to launch one last attack from which they scored the games se4venth, and winning goal!

Town, who had beaten Street 5-0 when the sides met at Southern Road on October 16, were a goal to the good on 15 minutes thanks to a first goal of the season from Jamie Dirrane.

Three minutes later Jordan Harris, who scored twice in the October win over Street, made it 2-0 with his 22nd goal of the season and his 37th of the year.

Ace High made it 3-0 early in the second half before Street got one back and, when the home side got a second goal it set up a tense closing 10 minutes for another good turnout of Town support and it was the home side who scored a third to leave the game all square at 3-3 as the game went into added time.

But, and crucially for the travelling faithful, there was enough 'added time' for Town to dig deep and come up with the winning goal with skipper Jamie Dirrane finishing what he started, netting the final goal of an extraordinary final game of 2019.