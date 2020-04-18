Exmouth Town six points clear / Budleigh held / Lympstone power on / Exmouth Rovers win again - East Devon Virtual League latest

East Devon Virtual League latest - matchday eight results, latest league tables and updated current form.

The East Devon Virtual Football League matchday eight also marks the first round of matches in the second half og the campaign.

Exmouth Town once again hold a healthy lead at the top of the Premier Division as they recorded a sixth win in eight matches, completing a double over Beer Albion, beating the Fishermen 3-0 at their Furzebrake home. Feniton were the other top flight team to keep a clean sheet and they sit second, albeit six points behind Exmouth Town, following a 2-0 Acland Park win over Sidmouth Town. Honiton Town are up to third after a 1-1 draw on their visit to Budleigh Salterton. That draw for the Robins means that they are still to record a win at Greenway Lane this season. However, their exceptional away record means they are just two points off second spot. The other top flight win saw Ottery St Mary score two first half goals on their way to a 3-1 Washbrook Meadow win over Axminster Town.

In Division One Lympstone hold a three-point lead at the top of the table after they won 4-2 at Otterton and that means that the Otters have now lost all four of their home games this season. Upottery sit second and are one of four teams that are separated by just a single point in the chase of the table-toppers. Upottery remain unbeaten away from their Glebe Park home after a 3-3 draw at East Budleigh who sit third. Tipton went down 3-0 at Exmouth Spartans and that result means that Tipton slip to third with Spartans up to fourth and, with just four points between Spartans and the Lympets it means that the chase for the Division One top honour looks set to go all the way to the conclusion of the 14 match campaign. Cranbrook are now unbeaten in three matches and are themselves only four points adrift of second place after a 2-1 home win over a Seaton Town side that remain the only team in the East Devon Virtual League yet to register a victory this season!

In Division Two Exmouth Rovers claimed a sixth win in eight outings with a 4-1 home success over a Dunkeswell Rovers side that continue to seek a first away win this season and leaders Millwey Rise also picked up a sixth success of the season as they won 4-2 at a Colyton side that are now third, four points behind Exmouth Rovers. Axmouth United’s recent revival continued as they won 3-1 at Offwell Rangers and Farway United were 5-1 home winners in their meeting with Awliscombe.

Latest tables

Premier Division

P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 8 6 1 1 24 11 19

Feniton 8 4 1 3 15 13 13

Honiton 8 3 3 2 22 19 12

Budleigh 8 3 2 3 15 18 11

Axminster Town 8 3 1 4 22 19 10

Ottery St Mary 8 3 3 2 17 15 10

Beer Albion 8 2 1 5 14 22 7

Sidmouth Town 8 1 2 5 9 18 5

Division One P W D L F A Pts

Lympstone 8 5 1 2 19 13 16

Upottery 8 3 4 1 27 20 13

East Budleigh 8 4 1 3 21 17 13

Tipton 8 3 3 2 20 17 12

Exmouth Spartans 8 3 3 2 20 17 12

Otterton 8 2 3 3 15 20 9

Cranbrook 8 2 3 3 12 20 9

Seaton Town 8 0 3 5 12 21 3

Division Two P W D L F A Pts

Millwey Rise 8 6 1 1 24 11 19

Exmouth Rovers 8 6 0 2 22 17 18

Colyton 8 4 2 2 16 12 14

Offwell Rangers 8 3 1 4 10 14 10

Axmouth United 8 2 2 4 15 18 8

Awliscombe 8 2 2 4 12 20 8

Dunkeswell Rovers 8 2 1 5 11 16 7

Farway United 8 2 1 5 19 21 7

Form guide

Premier Division

Exmouth Town WWWLWWDW

Axminster Town DWWWLLLL

Feniton WLWDWLLW

Ottery St Mary DDLWDWLW

Honiton Town WDLWLDWD

Budleigh Salterton LLWDWLWD

Beer Albion LLLLDWWL

Sidmouth Town LWLLLDDL

Division One

Upottery WWDDDWLD

East Budleigh LWWWWLLD

Lympstone LLWWWDWW

Tipton DWLWDDWL

Otterton WLDLLWDL

Exmouth Spartans DDDLWLWW

Cranbrook DLLDLWDW

Seaton Town DDDLLLLL

Division Two

Millwey Rise WWWWLDWW

Exmouth Rovers LWLWWWWW

Colyton DWWWLDWL

Awliscombe WWLLDDLL

Dunkeswell Rovers WLLLWDLD

Offwell Rangers LLWWDLWL

Axmouth United LDLLWDLW

Farway United LLWLLDLW

Matchday nine will be published here on Wednesday, April 222. Next up, on Monday April 20, we shall have the first round results from the East Devon Virtual League KO Cup - the draw for which has been made and is: Byes (8) Exmouth Rovers, Millwey Rise, Sidmouth Town, Colyton, Budleigh Salterton, Tipton, Awliscombe and Otterton

Round One ties: Farway v Exmouth Town; Axminster Town v East Budleigh; Dunkeswell Rovers v Honiton Town; Feniton v Upottery; Axmouth United v Lympstone; Cranbrook v Beer Albion; Seaton Town v Offwell Rangers and Exmouth Spartans v Ottery St Mary