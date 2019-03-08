Advanced search

Exmouth Town silence the Lambs with midweek success

PUBLISHED: 21:36 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:37 23 October 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town bounced back to winning ways with a 4-2 home win over Tavistock in a Wednesday night Toolstation Western League Premier Division game under the Southern Road floodlights.

Town bossed long periods of the first-half only to head into the break a goal down with the Lambs netting in the closing moments of the half.

Early in the second half Ace High levelled things up, but the Lambs regained the lead only for two goals in quick successio0nj from Callum Shipton and asxeco0dnm from High, took Town into a 3-2 lead.

The home advantage was then doubled by a superbly struck free-kick by Jordan Harris.

Town will face the Lambs again on Saturday week (November 2) when they teams meet at Tavistock in an FA Vase tie.

On Saturday (October 26) Town are again at home when they entertain Brislington in another league game (3pm).

