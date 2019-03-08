Exmouth Town sign classy central defender
PUBLISHED: 09:27 25 May 2019
Exmouth Town have completed their first signing of the close season with the news of the arrival of Tom Gardner at Southern Road.
Gardner, who is 35, will be no stranger to the Southern Road faithful for he has worn the Town colours previously. However, for the last 14 years, with the exception of a three month spell at Truro City in 2008, the classy defender has been a stalwart at Tiverton Town for whom he made over 600 league appearances.
In his early career he also had a spell with Bridport, but it is at the Ladysmead home of Tiverton Town that he is regarded as something of a 'legend'.
It's a terrific signing for Kevin Hill and no doubt will not be the final one as Town prepare for their new life at step five in the football pyramid when they kick-off their Western League Premier Division campaign in early August.
So, who will Town be welcoming to Southern Road in the 2019/20 campaign.
Town are one of 20 clubs in the Western League Premier Division, past of step fiove of the football pyramid.
The other teams are: Bitton, Bradford Town, Bridgwater Town, Bridport, Brislington, Buckland Athletic, Cadbury Heath, Clevedon Town, Cribbs, Hallen, Keynsham Town, Odd Down (Bath), Plymouth Parkway, Roman Glass St George, Shepton Mallet, Street, Tavistock, Wellington and Westbury United.