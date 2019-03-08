Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Town sign classy central defender

PUBLISHED: 09:27 25 May 2019

Tom Gardner, the first signing of the 2019 close season. The 35-year-old central defender played over 600 games for Tiverton Town. Picture ETFC

Tom Gardner, the first signing of the 2019 close season. The 35-year-old central defender played over 600 games for Tiverton Town. Picture ETFC

Archant

Exmouth Town have completed their first signing of the close season with the news of the arrival of Tom Gardner at Southern Road.

The make up of the 2019 20 Western League. Picture ARCHANTThe make up of the 2019 20 Western League. Picture ARCHANT

Gardner, who is 35, will be no stranger to the Southern Road faithful for he has worn the Town colours previously. However, for the last 14 years, with the exception of a three month spell at Truro City in 2008, the classy defender has been a stalwart at Tiverton Town for whom he made over 600 league appearances.

In his early career he also had a spell with Bridport, but it is at the Ladysmead home of Tiverton Town that he is regarded as something of a 'legend'.

It's a terrific signing for Kevin Hill and no doubt will not be the final one as Town prepare for their new life at step five in the football pyramid when they kick-off their Western League Premier Division campaign in early August.

So, who will Town be welcoming to Southern Road in the 2019/20 campaign.

Town are one of 20 clubs in the Western League Premier Division, past of step fiove of the football pyramid.

The other teams are: Bitton, Bradford Town, Bridgwater Town, Bridport, Brislington, Buckland Athletic, Cadbury Heath, Clevedon Town, Cribbs, Hallen, Keynsham Town, Odd Down (Bath), Plymouth Parkway, Roman Glass St George, Shepton Mallet, Street, Tavistock, Wellington and Westbury United.

Most Read

New ‘night bus’ allows revellers to leave their cars at home

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Multi-million pound watersports centre to be called ‘Sideshore’

'Sideshore' - Exmouth's new watersports centre - is set to open in Summer 2020. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Budleigh tea room is back on the market

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

Exmouth man stored £10,000 worth of drugs, court told

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Bullied Exmouth teen threatened driver with knife

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

New ‘night bus’ allows revellers to leave their cars at home

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Multi-million pound watersports centre to be called ‘Sideshore’

'Sideshore' - Exmouth's new watersports centre - is set to open in Summer 2020. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Budleigh tea room is back on the market

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

Exmouth man stored £10,000 worth of drugs, court told

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Bullied Exmouth teen threatened driver with knife

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town sign classy central defender

Tom Gardner, the first signing of the 2019 close season. The 35-year-old central defender played over 600 games for Tiverton Town. Picture ETFC

Who has bowled the most wides in the Tolchards Devon League so far this season?

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth, Exmouth and Ottery in cricket action

Sidmouth and Exmouth are among those in cricket action this weekend. Pictures: Terry Ife

Village occasion - opening the archive for Salcombe Regis Country Fair

Salcombe Regis fair - 1979. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Pollard and Day half centuries before Edworthy ‘fivefer’ as Exmouth 2nds march on

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists