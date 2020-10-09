Exmouth Town shut down all football until October 18 after Covid-19 positive test

Exmouth Town latest - the Southern Road club has announced that all footballing activities wil be suspended until a restart on Sunday, October 18.

Exmouth Town have released another statement in the wake of the one they sent out earlier in the week after the news broke of a member of the club’s first team group had tested positive for Covid-19, writes Steve Birley.

The earlier statement announced that the club were postponing both Wednesday night’s league game at home to Plymouth Parkway and also the FA Vase tie at Sherborne Town on Saturday (October 10).

Now the club has taken the decision to cancel all Exmouth Town Football Club games for the next 10 days from today - Thursday, October 8 through to, and including, Saturday, October 17.

The club hope to resume playing through all levels the following day, Sunday, October 18.

The statement reads:

‘Further to our statement earlier in the week regarding a positive COVID test within the 1st team squad, the Directors of Exmouth Town have decided to cancel all games that are due to be played for the next 10 days.

‘This will affect all teams at both senior and junior level and the relevant coaches and managers have been informed as have the appropriate football authorities

Obviously this move has not been taken lightly but in view of the current situation we believe it is the right course of action.

‘As previously stated our first priority is to the players, staff, management and supporters at Exmouth Town but we feel we now need to extend this to cover our opponents and the wider football environment.

‘We hope to be able to fulfil our fixture against Sherborne in the FA Vase later this month but a decision will made regarding this game in due course’. Bob Chard. ETFC

It is thought that the club might then be able to play what will then be their outstanding FA Vase tie at Sherborne Town on the Sunday (October 18). However, that will depend on agreement to that from the host club and the football authorities.

Taking the decision to shut down all football at the Southern Road club, home and away, was clearly a tough decision as it means no football across the age groups, but this move is another clear indicator, if any were needed, that Exmouth Town is so much more than ‘just a football club’ and we applaud their actions as they put the health of players, management, club staff and Town supporters, and indeed, the wider community - first!