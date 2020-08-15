Exmouth Town share pre-season spoils with hosts Sidmouth Town

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town played their third pre-season friendly in five days and the third against South West Peninsula sides when they made the short trip to Sidmouth for a midweek warm-up copntest, writes John Dibsdall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the 5-1 success at Bovey Tracey a much changed side went down 2-1 to Newton Abbot Spurs on Monday and Town again fielded a side with experienced players alongside youngsters looking to force their way into Manager Kevin Hill’s plans for the coming season.

Tom Gardner made his first appearance taking his place alongside David Rowe in the centre of defence with Mike Humphries and Jack Greenslade at full back in front of Robbie Powell in goal. With Jordan Harris leading the line, Aarron Denny, Ace High, Callum Shipton, Jamie Vaughan-Ryall and Danny Pym contested the midfield.

Opening exchanges were even in an open game, but Town gradually gained territorial advantage but were struggling to break down a well-organised and disciplined defence. A piece of the magic that Town fans have come to expect from Denny paved the way for the opening goal. Surrounded by three players he found a way to pass the ball to Pym who made no mistake firing home in the corner from around the penalty spot to give Town the lead at the break.

The hosts deservedly equalised early in the second half. Town had a couple of chances to clear the ball but their failure to do so allowed Tom Diamond to smash home the loose ball. Town used the opportunity to give all their travelling subs game time and during the second half Max Gilbert, Mark Lever, Dan Cullen and Dan Boere entered the fray.

Town were beginning to turn the screw and had the perfect chance to regain the lead when they were awarded a penalty for hand ball. The strike from Harris almost broke the crossbar but as the ball was cleared Sidmouth broke well and Powell had to make a superb save to keep his goal intact.

Only High will know how he missed a glorious opportunity to win the game in the closing minutes heading wide with the goal at his mercy, but overall this was a good workout for both sides.