Exmouth Town set for third meeting of the season with Cadbury Heath

PUBLISHED: 08:09 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 15 November 2019

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Archant

Exmouth Town will be hoping the weather that caused the postponement of all the club's fixtures last weekend and also Wednesday nights Les Phillips Cup meetintg with Parkway, relents and they will be able to play their two scheduled games in the coming six days, writes John Dibsdall.

After the visit to Cadbury Heath, Town will turn their attention to a local derby next Wednesday (November 20) when the visitors to Southern Road will be South West Peninsula League Premier East side Honiton Town to contest a Devon St Lukes Bowl Cup tie (7.30pm).

On Saturday (November 19) Town travel to Cadbury Heath looking to complete a hat-trick of victories against the North Bristol based side. In the FA Vase Town prevailed 5-1 with goals from Ben Steer and a brace each from Karl Rickard and Ace High.

When the sides met at Southern Road in a league match Dave Rowe and Jordan Harris were on the score sheet in a 2-0 victory.

At Tavistock last Wednesday Town's hopes of further progress in the FA Vase came crashing down as they suffered a 6-1 mauling.

And yet the opening exchanges saw Town miss a one-on-one chance, Ace High flash a header wide, and lose goalkeeper Chris Wright with a broken finger, all within the first six minutes, and then open the scoring when High converted an Aarron Denny cross on eleven minutes. Jordan Harris had a header well saved and early in the second half Callum Shipton was denied by a superb save. In between, Town shipped goals on twenty-two, thirty and thirty-two minutes and as Tavvy showed no signs of taking it easy added three further goals in the second half. Town were missing several key figures that would have been in the starting line-up and on the night the esteemed home forward line showed their full goal-scoring capabilities as they set up a home tie with Buckland Athletic.

