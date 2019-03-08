Exmouth Town set for busy October with seven matches in three competitions over 24 days

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture: MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town's third successive clean-sheet win, Saturday's 2-0 Southern Road success over Cadbury Heath, wrapped up the Southern Road men's fixtures for September and so, two months of the 2019/20 campaign are done and dusted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kevin Hill and his men played seven times in September and they are set for the same number of matches in October with the seven squeezed into a 24 day period!

First up, Town are in Toolstation Western League action next Sunday (October 6) with a visit to Wellington.

The match has been moved back 24 hours and given a 2pm start time so it can be fitted into the 'Groundhop' event that the Western League are holding over a long weekend.

Town then face back-to-back home games against Portland United (this an FA Vase tie) on October 12 followed four days later by a visit from Street for a league game. Town then have an October 19 league trip to Keynsham followed by three successive home games in seven days to wrap up a busy month. They host Tavistock on October 23, then entertain Brislington - both are league games - before they end the month with an October 30 Les Phillips Cup tie at home to Parkway. Town's midweek 1-0 Devon St Lukes Bowl win at South West Peninsula League Premier East side Cullompton Rangers - Dax Vincent score the only goal of a close contest in the closing stages - has set the Southern Road men up with a home tie against another SWP League Premier East outfit, Honiton Town who knocked out Southern League side Barnstaple Town in a penalty shoot-out. The full second round draw for the Devon St Luke's Bowl is: Axminster Town v Willand Rovers; Bovey Tracey v Brixham; Elmore v Torquay United; EXMOUTH TOWN v Honiton Town; Holsworthy v Sidmouth Town, Plymouth Parkway v Ilfracombe Town and Stoke Gabriel v Plymouth Argyle.

Meanwhile, Highworth, who knocked out Town in the 1st Qualifying Round also went out last weekend, in their case when beaten 4-0 at Tavistock who now travel to Welling United in the third qualifying round which is being played next Saturday (October 5).

The Lambs travel to Kent looking to stay in the competition and also pick up a cheque for £11,250 - even if they lose they will bank £3,750.