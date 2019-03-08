Advanced search

Exmouth Town set for back-to-back home cup ties after draw at Yate Town

PUBLISHED: 12:47 25 August 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0103. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0103. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town's fairy tale ride in the Emirates FA Cup is still alive following their 2-2 draw last Saturday at Yate Town, writes John Dibsdall.

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

The replay against the Bet Victor Southern League Premier side, who ply their trade two divisions higher than Town, will be next Tuesday evening (September 3) with the Southern Road tie kicking-off at 7.45pm.

Town took the game to their more illustrious opponents from the start with Ace High having a shot cleared off the line with just two minutes played.

Aarron Denny then just failed to set Jordan Harris free before, on 15 minutes Denny fired Town ahead.

As Yate failed to clear a corner Denny won the ball on the edge of the box and his first time shot aimed for the top corner was deflected into the goal.

Harris then had a strong shot well held by the home 'keeper before Yate grabbed the equaliser on 33 minutes.

This time they took full advantage of Town failing to clear their lines from a corner. As Yate began to impose themselves on the game Chris Wright made a fine save as the teams went into the break on level terms.

The second half opened in similar fashion with the home side seeing more of the ball without breaking down Town's defence and Town looking to hit on the counter attack.

The second goal came this way, but was entirely due to the tenacity of Harris. Chasing a long ball which the defender and 'keeper should have easily dealt with he took full advantage of their hesitation to win the ball and score from a narrow angle.

With 30 minutes still to play in very hot conditions it was always going to be a tough ask for Town to hold on and they conceded on 78 minutes, but despite the expected pressure from the side playing at step three in the pyramid system they then held their own to fully deserve an excellent draw.

This Saturday (August 31), Town are in cup action again when they entertain fellow Western League Premier side Brislington in the FA Vase with the game kicking-off at 3pm.

As a footnote, Plymouth Parkway, who edged Town out 1-0 in midweek, were also in Saturday FA Cup action and they did exceptionally well to beat higher level Paulton Rovers 5-2 to book their place in the next round.

