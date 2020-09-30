Advanced search

Exmouth Town set for a busy October with eight games in 28 days.

PUBLISHED: 09:19 30 September 2020

Exmouth Town are back in action this Wednesday night (September 29) when they entertain Bridport in Toolstation Western League Premier Division action (7.30pm).

It brings to end a busy first month of the season which will have seen Town play eight games in the 30 days of September.

If Town and their supporters thought it was a busy month they need to be ready for an even busier October!

That’s because, from Saturday’s ‘mouth-watering’ away game at Bradford Town Town play eight games in 28 October days ending with a Halloween home meeting with Keynsham Town.

The full October Town schedule is: October 3, Bradford Town (a); October 7, Plymouth Parkway (h); October 10, Sherborne Town (a); October 14 Tavistock (a); October 17, Odd Down (Bath) (a); October 21, Shepton Mallett (h); October 24, Hallen (h) and October 31, Keynsham Town (h).

If all those games are indeed played then the Town players will have completed 16 league and cup games in the first eight weeks of the season.

