Exmouth Town seeking to ‘silence the Lambs’ on Wednesday night

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town play their first home game of the new Toolstation Western League campaign tomorrow night (Wednesday) when they entertain Tavistock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Southern Road gates and bar will be open from 6pm for the 7.30pm kick-off.

The earlier-than-usual opening is to give supporters plenty of time to go through the now routine track-and-trace procedure.

A similar operation was put in place at Southern Road for last Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Melksham and the Town matchday organisation earned praise from all directions as they managed to get almost 300 people into the ground ahead of kick-off.

Admission to the game tomorrow night is £6 for adults and £4 for concessions.

This season home games will also see free admission afforded to under-16s as well as members of the NHS and the Armed Forces while season ticket holders also get in free to all home league games.

Town are also running what was successfully done last season and that is a special ‘deal’ for Exeter City supporters.

Any Exeter City season ticket holder, Trust member or member of the ECFC Supporters Club will be admitted for £5 or £3 if they qualify for concessions.

Town met Tavistock, twice last season, taking on ‘the Lambs’ first in a league game at Southern Road, played on October 23 when two goals from Ace High and one apiece from Jordan Harris and Callum Shipton, saw Town to a 4-2 win. However, 14 days later the teams met again, this time at Tavistock for an FA Vase tie and the Lambs won this one 6-1 with Ace High again finding the net.

What will we see at Southern Road on Wednesday night? Town to silence the Lambs once more - here’s hoping!