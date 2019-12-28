Exmouth Town seeking to end 2019 on a high at Street

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town are in action at Street on the final Saturday of 2019.

Former Town player Nathan Cooper (in Buckland Athletic’s yellow kit) tangles with Karl Rickard (left) and Aarron Denny during the Boxing Day game at Southern Road. Picture: GERRY HUNT Former Town player Nathan Cooper (in Buckland Athletic’s yellow kit) tangles with Karl Rickard (left) and Aarron Denny during the Boxing Day game at Southern Road. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Town head up the M5 for away game number eight in their Toolstation Western League campaign.

Kevin Hill's men, who are enjoying a superb first season at a higher level, have won five of their previous seven away games and suffered just two defeats - both to single goals on visits to Parkway and Keynsham.

Town went down 1-0 in Plymouth in a midweek game, just four days after they had won 1-0 at Bitton in their first away game of the new campaign.

There were then wins at Cribbs (4-0) and Wellington (2-0) before what was, at the time, something of a surprise, a 1-0 loss at Keynsham where Town came unstuck on the artificial surface.

Exmouth Town manager Kevin Hill. Picture: GERRY HUNT Exmouth Town manager Kevin Hill. Picture: GERRY HUNT

It was straight back to emphatic winning ways in their next away game, a 5-1 success at Cadbury Heath in Mid November and their most recent away game prior to the trip to Street was a December 14, 3-1 win at Bridport.

Our gallery of pictures that supports this article come from the camera of GERRY HUNT who took in the Boxing Day game at Southern Road that saw Town defeat Buckland Athletic 4-2.

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland’s Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland’s Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT