Exmouth Town seeking additional youth section coaching staff ahead of next season

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

﻿With the success of Exmouth Town’s Under-18s over the last two years and the subsequent growth of other youth teams, the club are looking for coaches to take on the challenge of under 8s, 10s and 11s for the forth coming season.

Town youth development officer Nick James says: “We are having enquires all the time about these age groups for next season and are having to turn people away. Can you help? You’ll have ongoing support from the club, other youth coaches, one of which is a UEFA B registered coach and you’ll be able to call on a Coach Mentor from Devon FA who’ll be working with us.

“What I can guarantee is that whoever comes in will find it worthwhile and an enjoyable, rewarding challenge.”

He continued: “Coaches must hold at least a FA Level 1 coaching badge or being willing to work towards that, don’t worry you’ll have plenty of help to call on.”

Nick also adds: “We are always on the look out for new players and we’ll be posting dates of open training sessions, hopefully in early July, on our Facebook page for age groups under 15 and 16 next season. We are looking for players who want the challenge of getting ready for Under 18 football and combine.”

He rounded things off saying: “Until football returns to The Southern Road teams, from all of us involved at Exmouth Town ... please stay safe, protect the NHS by staying indoors and we’ll see you all hpefully at the first home game of the new season!”

If you’d like to join the Town coaching staff, or indeed want to to find out more, be that getting your youngster inviolved with the club or becomming a coach with them then your first point of contact is Town youth development office Nick James on email at exmouthtownyouth@gmail.com or via the facebook page, Exmouth Town Youth.