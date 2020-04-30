Exmouth Town seeking a groundsman - could that be you?

Exmouth Town porgramme v Hallen cover. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Exmouth Town are seeking a groundsman to take charge of the Southern Road turf.

The need for a new groundsman comes as John Dibsdall, who is also the Town president, is standing down having spent the past 12 years working on the hallowed turf.

John, more affectionately know as ‘Dibs’ says: “I first got involved with working on the pitch in 2008. I never referred to myself as a groundsman, merely the guy that drove the tractor and painted the lines.

“It’s a great job for someone with time on their hands who enjoys being out in the fresh air!”

Town chairman Stuart Shaw says: “John [Dibsdall] has been such a great servant to the club in all manner of areas and his work on the ground is such a vital part of our well-being.

“Now he has said it is time to stand down we really do need, and with a matter of some urgency, to find a replacement. I’d ask anyone interested in taking on the role to make contact with us please. As things stand it is an unpaid job, but if that has to change then, so be it, and I’d welcome a chat with anyone who fancies getting involved.”

Contact with club can be made through their website at www.exmouth-townfc.co.uk or via the club’s Facebookm page.