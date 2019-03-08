Exmouth Town see off Plymouth Argyle for third team this season to book Devon Bowl last four slot

Aarron Denny in action for Exmouth Town during the 2-1 win over Helston Athletic. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town’s supporters played a huge part in their teams third win this season over Plymouth Argyle Reserves under the Southern Road floodlights.

Storm Gareth had done its best to flood the playing surface, but, and not for the first time this season, Town supporters answered a rallying call on social media to get along and support club president – and groundsman, John Dibsdall, to fork the pitch so it could pass an afternoon inspection.

It did just that and the ‘payback’ for the Town supporters was their team winning 3-2.

The game was locked at 1-1 at the break, but Argyle took a 2-1 lead just before the hour mark. However, two goals in seven minutes turned the contest round in favour of Town, who went on to win the Devon Bowl quarter final 3-2 with their goals scored by Luke Durham, Aarron Denny and Nathan Cooper.

Town’s reward is a semi-final tie against Devon’s other professional club, Exeter City, with that last four match yet to be allocated a date.