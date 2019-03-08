Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Town season ticket holders to get an 'extra game' in the coming season

PUBLISHED: 12:28 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 18 June 2019

Exmouth Town have been drawn away to Almondsbury in the preliminary round of the Les Phillips Cup. Town will travel to the South Gloucester club on either September 17 or 18.

Last season, Almondsbury played their football in the Hellenic League East, finishing second, but were successful in their request to move across into the Western League for this coming season.

It will be quite a trip for the Southern Road men - given the cup ties are played in midweek for the return journey is one of 170.6 miles!

The full preliminary round draw is: Hengrove Athletic v Bristol Telephones; Brislington v Bishop Sutton; Cadbury Heath v Tavistock; Wellington v Roman Glass St George; Oldland Abbotonians v Portishead Town; Wincanton Town v Street; Odd Down (Bath) v Lebeq United; Almondsbury v EXMOUTH TOWN and Sherborne Town v Radstock Town

With news of a 21st team being placed in the Toolstation Western League and even more miles to travel for Town, Martin Cook, who last year was crowned as one of the coveted Flybe Community champions for his terrific work for the club, is, as he always does, putting a really positive spin on the fact there's an extra game.

He says: "Season ticket holders can certainly look on the bright side for they will now get an unexpected extra game for the price of their season ticket!"

What is does mean is that Town season ticket holders will now get six games free with the season ticket price still standing at £85 for adults and £55 for concessions.

Martin says: "We have already had a great response to the season ticket offer and we are very hopeful of topping last years exceptional number of pre-season sales. Can I also remind our loyal supporters, please, that the season ticket offer remains open until Sunday, July 27 and folk can get one, or indeed find out more by contacting me through the club."

Most Read

Exmouth artist ‘honoured’ to paint fundraising picture

Roger Bourgein town crier, Dave Rees, steward, Susan Mendham chair of Exmouth Museum management committee, Lorna Porter, John Wakefield, curator, Brian Leader steward coordinator and Beryl Leader. Picture: Kris Buglass

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Exmouth artist ‘honoured’ to paint fundraising picture

Roger Bourgein town crier, Dave Rees, steward, Susan Mendham chair of Exmouth Museum management committee, Lorna Porter, John Wakefield, curator, Brian Leader steward coordinator and Beryl Leader. Picture: Kris Buglass

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town season ticket holders to get an ‘extra game’ in the coming season

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Summer Play Festival opens with a thriller

Jeremy Todd, Rachel Fletcher-Hudson and Claire Louis Amias in Suddenly At Home. Picture: Jonny Clines

Topsham St James power to victory against Woodbury & Newton St Cyres

Topsham St James bowler Brian Jeary in action at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth’s Heather is part of England ladies fly fishing champion team

The England ladies fly fishing team that won the international meeting, seeing off Scotland, Irleand and Wales at Draycote Water in Warwickshire. Left to right: Back row: Lisa Iles, Jess Teddle, Gwynth Mooney, Lianne Bobby, Maggie Curtis. Front row: Mark Mcleod, Sue Kidby, Rosemary Gunn, Heather Lamacraft, Louise Callow (Captain),Eileen Chahris Bobby (Manager). Picture HEATHER LAMACRAFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists