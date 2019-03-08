Exmouth Town season ticket holders to get an 'extra game' in the coming season

Exmouth Town have been drawn away to Almondsbury in the preliminary round of the Les Phillips Cup. Town will travel to the South Gloucester club on either September 17 or 18.

Last season, Almondsbury played their football in the Hellenic League East, finishing second, but were successful in their request to move across into the Western League for this coming season.

It will be quite a trip for the Southern Road men - given the cup ties are played in midweek for the return journey is one of 170.6 miles!

The full preliminary round draw is: Hengrove Athletic v Bristol Telephones; Brislington v Bishop Sutton; Cadbury Heath v Tavistock; Wellington v Roman Glass St George; Oldland Abbotonians v Portishead Town; Wincanton Town v Street; Odd Down (Bath) v Lebeq United; Almondsbury v EXMOUTH TOWN and Sherborne Town v Radstock Town

With news of a 21st team being placed in the Toolstation Western League and even more miles to travel for Town, Martin Cook, who last year was crowned as one of the coveted Flybe Community champions for his terrific work for the club, is, as he always does, putting a really positive spin on the fact there's an extra game.

He says: "Season ticket holders can certainly look on the bright side for they will now get an unexpected extra game for the price of their season ticket!"

What is does mean is that Town season ticket holders will now get six games free with the season ticket price still standing at £85 for adults and £55 for concessions.

Martin says: "We have already had a great response to the season ticket offer and we are very hopeful of topping last years exceptional number of pre-season sales. Can I also remind our loyal supporters, please, that the season ticket offer remains open until Sunday, July 27 and folk can get one, or indeed find out more by contacting me through the club."