Exmouth Town say a big ‘thank you’ to record number of season ticket buyers

Exmouth Town's Aaron Denny in action during the FA Cup home defeat to Melksham Town. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town would like to thank its supporters for the fantastic ‘buy-in’ to season tickets from supporters for this new season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town’s Martin Cook says: “We have sold more this season than ever before and are still getting interest.

“As a result of the continued interest we have extended the deadline for purchasing a season ticket to September 30, which is also the date of our home league meeting with Bridport.”

Town season tickets can be purschased by contacting Martin [Cook] at the ground on nay matchday – be that first team or second team fixtures – or by email at cook209@hotmail.com

Martin can also be messaged via Facebook.

Payment for season tickets is by cheque, made payable to ETFC or by cash.

The price of the season tickets is: Adults £85; U18s and O65s £55 - with this covering all 20 Tooolstation Western League games and represents a saving of £35 off the price of attending all games as an adult (matchday price single adult entry £6) and a saving of £25 for U18s and O65s (matchday price single entry £4).

Season ticket holders are also admitted free to all Town Reserve team fixtures.

In terms of normal matchday entry the prices are: Adults £6; concessions(O65/U18)£4 while Under-16s, members of the NHS and the Armed Forces will be admitted free.

Entry to Town Reserve team games when they are in Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East action will also be as per last season.

Adults £3 and concessions (O65/U18) £2 with all Under-16s, NHS workers and members of the Armed Forces, granted free entry.