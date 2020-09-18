Exmouth Town say a big ‘thank you’ to record number of season ticket buyers
PUBLISHED: 09:42 18 September 2020
Archant
Exmouth Town would like to thank its supporters for the fantastic ‘buy-in’ to season tickets from supporters for this new season.
Town’s Martin Cook says: “We have sold more this season than ever before and are still getting interest.
“As a result of the continued interest we have extended the deadline for purchasing a season ticket to September 30, which is also the date of our home league meeting with Bridport.”
Town season tickets can be purschased by contacting Martin [Cook] at the ground on nay matchday – be that first team or second team fixtures – or by email at cook209@hotmail.com
Martin can also be messaged via Facebook.
Payment for season tickets is by cheque, made payable to ETFC or by cash.
The price of the season tickets is: Adults £85; U18s and O65s £55 - with this covering all 20 Tooolstation Western League games and represents a saving of £35 off the price of attending all games as an adult (matchday price single adult entry £6) and a saving of £25 for U18s and O65s (matchday price single entry £4).
Season ticket holders are also admitted free to all Town Reserve team fixtures.
In terms of normal matchday entry the prices are: Adults £6; concessions(O65/U18)£4 while Under-16s, members of the NHS and the Armed Forces will be admitted free.
Entry to Town Reserve team games when they are in Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East action will also be as per last season.
Adults £3 and concessions (O65/U18) £2 with all Under-16s, NHS workers and members of the Armed Forces, granted free entry.
