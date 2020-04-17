Exmouth Town’s youngest section so looking forward to stepping up an age group

Here are the thoughts of the Under-8 manager Mark Upcott.

“It all started after I took a phone call asking if I would support a good friend of mine [Nick James) with the Town Under-13s. It was a request I simply could not turn down, particularly as the Under-13s was also the team that my eldest lad played in.

“After a season with the Under-13s I saw that the club needed more coaches for various age groups and with my youngest, Theo, starting to get into football, I wanted to look at a team that would help his age group enjoy the game.”

He continued: “A chat with Nick [James] about the situation led to Town saying they could embrace a team at the lower age group and, from day one, the support was simply superb. The response to early adverts for interested players drew a wonderful response and, after holding a series of training sessions on the all-weather surface at the Community College we drew up a list of 18 lads to form the Town Under-8s and, as an added bonus, we found another coach (Steve Hunt) to come and work with me. Those initial coaching sessions underlined that we had clearly found ourselves a talented group of young footballers who were also undoubtedly enjoying what we were doing and the natural progression was to play organised matches.

“I’d have to confess that both Steve and I were very nervous as we went into that first game last Autumn, but, once the first whistle blew, all those nerves disappeared and we have today a group of young players who really are a credit to us, the club and themselves.”

Mark also wanted to mention someone else as he explained saying: “I must also thank another father of one of the players - Luke Norton - as he has been an invaluable help as we have progressed through our first season.”

Mark concluded saying: “The youth section at the club is growing at an amazing rate. To think that, in a period of just over a year, from Nick [James] getting in touch to see if I could help out with the Under-13s, Town now has a youth set-up of four teams through to the Under-16s and also has, of course, the highly successful Under-18s team.

“I am so pound to be part of such a terrific club that is clearly intent on growing more and, from the very top; it’s clearly an ambitious and well-run organisation. There is one thing I simply have to finish up with and that is a massive round of thanks to all the parents of the U8 players who have, to an individual, been so supportive and helpful, and special thanks also to Nick [James] for all the support he has provided from booking training and match days to all the other things he does to help make the Town youth set-up so special. Without his drive we simply would not be where we are today as a youth section.”