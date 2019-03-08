Advanced search

Exmouth Town's winning run ended on the artificial surface at Keynsham

PUBLISHED: 10:58 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 20 October 2019

Exmouth Town saw their long winning run ended as they suffered a 1-0 defeat on an artificial surface that is home to Keynsham, writes John Dibsdall.

The home side, obviously used to the surface adapted far better to the conditions than Town, but that alone was not the reason for Town's narrow 1-0 defeat.

Indeed, Town started brightly and Mark Lever had a header cleared off the line before Adam Bilcock saw his free-kick rebound off the post.

That was one of a number of decisions that went against Town as the majority of the spectators in that half of the field thought the handball offence had occurred at least a yard inside the penalty area!

Town were then on the back foot for most of the half being careless when they were in possession, failing to have any impact on their back four and conceded their first goal in almost 10 hours of football on the stroke of half-time.

A long ball played into the edge of the area found Town short of numbers and whilst Kieran Willdigg made a desperate attempt to clear the loose ball was steered past a stranded Chris Wright.

Throughout the second half, Town tried to increase the tempo but the Keynsham defence held firm and again the breaks didn't go Town's way.

Another good shout for a penalty was turned away, Ace High had one header well saved, Shipton had a clear chance saved and Lever narrowly failed to make contact from a yard out at the far post as Town suffered only their second defeat of their league season, but they remain fourth in the table.

Town are back in action on Wednesday (October 23) when they entertain Tavistock in a Toolstation Western League game that kicks-off at 7.30pm.

It's the start of a run of three successive home games for Town are again in Southern Road action on Saturday (October 26) when they meet Brislington are (3pm) in a league game and that match is followed by a Wednesday (October 30) Les Phillips League Cup tie at home too Plymouth Parkway.

